Charles Leno supports 'Beyond the Entertainer,' Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Charles Leno achieved a childhood dream that only a few people have and will ever achieve in their lives. Everyone wants to be some kind of entertainer, he said whether it is as a music artist or sports figure, but the reality is that the odds of reaching those goals are slim.

Leno wants to show people that there are other ways to have a long, successful career in those industries.

"There's so many things that are wrapped up inside the athlete that people don't see," Leno said. "So, think beyond that."

The mindset led to Leno and his wife, Jen, starting "Beyond the Entertainer," which is dedicated to showing the world that there is more to entertainers than what meets the eye. The organization will be featured prominently on Leno's cleats as part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" yearly initiative.

"Beyond the Entertainer," which was started in 2019 by the Leno family, has strived to accomplish two main goals. The first is to expose kids looking to start a career in sports to all the positions and paths they could take. Because most want to be among the handful of individuals who become professional athletes, these other careers often get overlooked, but they can be just as rewarding in many cases.