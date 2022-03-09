Commanders 2022 free agency timeline

There is reportedly a trade in place that would send veteran quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wentz, 29, is set to rejoin the NFC East after spending the 2020 season with the Colts. He completed 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in Indianapolis. The Colts went 9-8 in that span and finished second in the AFC South.

Wentz spent his previous five seasons in Philadelphia as the signal-caller for the Eagles, where he had 68 starts. The Eagles made three post-season appearances from 2017-19, winning the NFC East in two of those seasons. In 2017, the year the Eagles won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, Wentz missed the final three regular season games and the playoffs, but he did lead the team out to an 11-2 start while throwing 33 touchdowns and just seven picks.

After starting the 2021 season 1-4, the Colts went on to win eight of its next 10 games, during which Wentz completed at least 60% of his passes six times. He was selected as Pro Football Focus' Player of the Week for his 223-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Houston Texans, which resulted in a 31-3 win for the Colts. He had several other impressive single-game showings, such as his 225-yard, two-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals and a 31-0 victory in the Colts' second matchup against the Texas, during which he completed 72.73% of his passes.

PFF has given Wentz an overall grade of at least 70 in four of his six seasons, and his 27 passing touchdowns were 10th in the league. Wentz also has 1,276 rushing yards in his career and nine touchdowns, five of which came in 2020.

Head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew have been vocal since the season ended in January that they wanted to address the Commanders' quarterback situation. While they did appreciate the work that Taylor Heinicke put in as the starter after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered what was eventually ruled as a season-ending injury and still see him as a piece of the quarterback room, they did acknowledge they wanted to upgrade the position.