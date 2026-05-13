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Commanders will play Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 in London

May 13, 2026 at 08:59 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders will play the Indianapolis Colts as the "home team" at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week 4 as part of the NFL's 2025 International Games. Kickoff time is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 4, with the game being televised on NFL Network.

It is the franchise's second straight international game and the third overall since the NFL began playing games overseas. Last year, the Commanders played the Miami Dolphins at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, resulting in a 16-13 loss.

The Commanders, who finished the 2025 season with a 5-12 record, invested draft picks and cap space to return to the success they had during the 2024 season, when they advanced to the NFC Championship. They brought in new coordinators in David Blough and Daronte Jones, who are expected to bring in new schemes that will elevate the players on the roster. They signed players like Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson and drafted linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick to improve their front seven.

On offense, they added a pass-catching tight end in Chig Okonkwo and brought back Dyami Brown to give quarterback Jayden Daniels more weapons. They signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, providing Daniels with one of the best offensive linemen in the league to protect him for the foreseeable future. The Commanders are also expected to utilize a system that relies more on Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the run game to take more pressure off Daniels and give the offense a more balanced attack.

The Colts, who have played in three international games, are coming off a season that included a seven-game losing streak to close out the year. In the first half of the season, the Colts were one of the best teams in the AFC with an 8-2 record fueled by the duo of quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce. They attempted to bring back Phillip Rivers out of retirement to salvage their playoff hopes, but they lost their final two games by a combined 13 points and were eliminated from postseason contention.

Don't want to wait to get tickets? Join us in London with an Official Ticket and Travel Package through On Location **here!**

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