Top plays from Athan Kaliakmanis' college career

The Washington Commanders wanted to find depth at the quarterback position and took Athan Kaliakmanis with their final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are some of the top plays from his college career.
1. Kaliakmanis hits Le'Meke Brockington for a sideline pass.
One trait that Kaliakmanis has shown throughout his playing career is a willingness and ability to zip passes into tight windows. He did it several times with Rutgers, but we have to go back to his time at Minnesota to highlight one of his best.
The play came in the first half of Minnesota's road matchup against Penn State during the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions had already built a 17-3 lead in the first half, and Kaliakmanis was trying to get his offense in range to put points on the board before the break. With Minnesota facing a third-and-8 at its own 12-yard line, Kaliakmanis took a few steps back before firing a pass to Brockington, who had a defender close behind him.
The ball was placed where only Brockington could make the catch, and the wideout managed to get both of his feet inbounds to complete the 33-yard play. Minnesota didn't face a third down for the rest of the drive, and Kaliakmanis had runs of 11 and 16 yards en route to Rutgers scoring a touchdown with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.
2. Kaliakmanis builds a two-score lead over Washington before halftime.
Flash forward to Kaliakmanis' first season with Rutgers, where he was almost immediately named the starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights and had the team on a 3-0 start to the season. They hosted Washington for their fourth game but were clinging to a 7-3 lead before halftime.
Rutgers moved down to Washington's 20-yard line but nearly had the drive squandered with a blocked field goal. They got bailed out, however, thanks to Washington getting called for an illegal substitution, giving the Scarlet Knights a first down at Washington's 15-yard line.
Kaliakmanis made the Huskies pay for the mistake one play later. He looked to his right before swinging his head to the other end of the field and slinging a pass to Ian Strong in the end zone. Strong, who was fighting off a defensive back, leapt up to make the grab, giving Rutgers a 14-3 lead and capping off the 10-play drive.
It was an important play, because Rutgers barely escaped with the win to get to 4-0. Washington missed a potential game-tying field goal at the end of regulation, giving the Scarlet Knights a 21-18 victory.
3. Kaliakmanis finds KJ Duff between three defenders for a touchdown.
Flash forward again to the 2025 season, and once again, Kaliakmanis had the Scarlet Knights out to a good start. They had a 3-1 record when they traveled to Minnesota, which was Kaliakmanis' first return to the Golden Gophers' stadium since he transferred to Rutgers.
Kaliakmanis and Rutgers' offense got off to a strong start, scoring a touchdown on their second drive of the game. Minnesota punted after just five plays, and the Scarlet Knights were back in the red zone after a seven-yard run from the quarterback. Four plays later on a third-and-10, Kaliakmanis shuffled his feet to the right and fired a pass up the middle of the field to Duff.
It was a tight-window throw with three defenders surrounding Duff, but Kaliakmanis managed to find his target at the goal line, and Duff finished the play in the end zone to give Rutgers a 14-0 lead. Assistant general manager Lance Newmark said that every aspect of Kaliakmanis' skill set improved in 2025, and plays like that are an example of how far Kaliakmanis has come over the years.
4. Kaliakmanis avoids pressure before making 73-yard touchdown pass.
Kaliakmanis is not known for being a mobile quarterback, but he can avoid pressure in the pocket if necessary.
That was the case during Rutgers' matchup against Purdue, who had a 17-7 lead over the Scarlet Knights in the third quarter. The Boilermakers had two pass rushers in the backfield, and had either of them managed to get Kaliakmanis for a sack, it would have led to a difficult double-digit third-down attempt. Kaliakmanis sidestepped both defenders, though, and stepped into the pocket to find Duff behind Purdue's secondary.
It was an easy throw-and-catch between Kaliakmanis and Duff, and the wideout ran the rest of the way for the 72-yard touchdown. Rutgers went on to score 13 more points in the fourth to take a 27-24 win -- their first since Week 3. The throw was impressive, but what stood out just as much was Kaliakmanis' ability to keep the play alive and stay calm to avoid the threat of a sack.