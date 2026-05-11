Top plays from Athan Kaliakmanis' college career

3. Kaliakmanis finds KJ Duff between three defenders for a touchdown.

Flash forward again to the 2025 season, and once again, Kaliakmanis had the Scarlet Knights out to a good start. They had a 3-1 record when they traveled to Minnesota, which was Kaliakmanis' first return to the Golden Gophers' stadium since he transferred to Rutgers.

Kaliakmanis and Rutgers' offense got off to a strong start, scoring a touchdown on their second drive of the game. Minnesota punted after just five plays, and the Scarlet Knights were back in the red zone after a seven-yard run from the quarterback. Four plays later on a third-and-10, Kaliakmanis shuffled his feet to the right and fired a pass up the middle of the field to Duff.