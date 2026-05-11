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Top plays from Athan Kaliakmanis' college career

May 11, 2026 at 12:54 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Washington Commanders wanted to find depth at the quarterback position and took Athan Kaliakmanis with their final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are some of the top plays from his college career.

1. Kaliakmanis hits Le'Meke Brockington for a sideline pass.

One trait that Kaliakmanis has shown throughout his playing career is a willingness and ability to zip passes into tight windows. He did it several times with Rutgers, but we have to go back to his time at Minnesota to highlight one of his best.

The play came in the first half of Minnesota's road matchup against Penn State during the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions had already built a 17-3 lead in the first half, and Kaliakmanis was trying to get his offense in range to put points on the board before the break. With Minnesota facing a third-and-8 at its own 12-yard line, Kaliakmanis took a few steps back before firing a pass to Brockington, who had a defender close behind him.

The ball was placed where only Brockington could make the catch, and the wideout managed to get both of his feet inbounds to complete the 33-yard play. Minnesota didn't face a third down for the rest of the drive, and Kaliakmanis had runs of 11 and 16 yards en route to Rutgers scoring a touchdown with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.

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2. Kaliakmanis builds a two-score lead over Washington before halftime.

Flash forward to Kaliakmanis' first season with Rutgers, where he was almost immediately named the starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights and had the team on a 3-0 start to the season. They hosted Washington for their fourth game but were clinging to a 7-3 lead before halftime.

Rutgers moved down to Washington's 20-yard line but nearly had the drive squandered with a blocked field goal. They got bailed out, however, thanks to Washington getting called for an illegal substitution, giving the Scarlet Knights a first down at Washington's 15-yard line.

Kaliakmanis made the Huskies pay for the mistake one play later. He looked to his right before swinging his head to the other end of the field and slinging a pass to Ian Strong in the end zone. Strong, who was fighting off a defensive back, leapt up to make the grab, giving Rutgers a 14-3 lead and capping off the 10-play drive.

It was an important play, because Rutgers barely escaped with the win to get to 4-0. Washington missed a potential game-tying field goal at the end of regulation, giving the Scarlet Knights a 21-18 victory.

PHOTOS | Athan Kaliakmanis is a Washington Commander

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (60) hikes the ball to quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) on the line of scrimmage against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
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Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (60) hikes the ball to quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) on the line of scrimmage against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) against Penn State during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) against Penn State during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) scrambles to get away from Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) scrambles to get away from Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

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Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich (3), middle, celebrates after sacking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich (3), middle, celebrates after sacking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota running back Darius Taylor (1) is congratulated by teammates including Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Karter Shaw (55) after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota running back Darius Taylor (1) is congratulated by teammates including Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Karter Shaw (55) after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis looks on before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis looks on before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during a football game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers defeated Akron 49-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during a football game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers defeated Akron 49-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

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Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis warms up before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis warms up before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) calls out plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) calls out plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis runs against Eastern Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis runs against Eastern Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

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North Carolina linebackers Power Echols (23) and Kaimon Rucker (25) combine to stop Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
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North Carolina linebackers Power Echols (23) and Kaimon Rucker (25) combine to stop Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) waits for a play against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) waits for a play against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

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Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis runs downfield against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)
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Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis runs downfield against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) rushes for a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) rushes for a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacts after Mohamed Ibrahim scored a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacts after Mohamed Ibrahim scored a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis plays during an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) drops to throw a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) drops to throw a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Reinhold Matay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16)and wide receiver Ian Strong (9) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16)and wide receiver Ian Strong (9) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Minnesota won 23-16. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Minnesota won 23-16. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis reaches for a high snap against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis reaches for a high snap against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) reacts after losing a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) reacts after losing a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) talks with head coach P. J. Fleck during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) talks with head coach P. J. Fleck during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) runs the ball in open field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) runs the ball in open field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Reinhold Matay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) handles a snap against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) handles a snap against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passes against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates his rushing touchdown against Illinois with wide receiver Dymere Miller (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates his rushing touchdown against Illinois with wide receiver Dymere Miller (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Ian Strong (9) and offensive lineman Taj White (54) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Ian Strong (9) and offensive lineman Taj White (54) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) plays against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 20-13. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, center, runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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3. Kaliakmanis finds KJ Duff between three defenders for a touchdown.

Flash forward again to the 2025 season, and once again, Kaliakmanis had the Scarlet Knights out to a good start. They had a 3-1 record when they traveled to Minnesota, which was Kaliakmanis' first return to the Golden Gophers' stadium since he transferred to Rutgers.

Kaliakmanis and Rutgers' offense got off to a strong start, scoring a touchdown on their second drive of the game. Minnesota punted after just five plays, and the Scarlet Knights were back in the red zone after a seven-yard run from the quarterback. Four plays later on a third-and-10, Kaliakmanis shuffled his feet to the right and fired a pass up the middle of the field to Duff.

It was a tight-window throw with three defenders surrounding Duff, but Kaliakmanis managed to find his target at the goal line, and Duff finished the play in the end zone to give Rutgers a 14-0 lead. Assistant general manager Lance Newmark said that every aspect of Kaliakmanis' skill set improved in 2025, and plays like that are an example of how far Kaliakmanis has come over the years.

4. Kaliakmanis avoids pressure before making 73-yard touchdown pass.

Kaliakmanis is not known for being a mobile quarterback, but he can avoid pressure in the pocket if necessary.

That was the case during Rutgers' matchup against Purdue, who had a 17-7 lead over the Scarlet Knights in the third quarter. The Boilermakers had two pass rushers in the backfield, and had either of them managed to get Kaliakmanis for a sack, it would have led to a difficult double-digit third-down attempt. Kaliakmanis sidestepped both defenders, though, and stepped into the pocket to find Duff behind Purdue's secondary.

It was an easy throw-and-catch between Kaliakmanis and Duff, and the wideout ran the rest of the way for the 72-yard touchdown. Rutgers went on to score 13 more points in the fourth to take a 27-24 win -- their first since Week 3. The throw was impressive, but what stood out just as much was Kaliakmanis' ability to keep the play alive and stay calm to avoid the threat of a sack.

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Rookie minicamp notebook | A 'Sonny' day in Ashburn

It was a sunny day for the Washington Commanders' first day of rookie minicamp, and it wasn't just because of the weather.

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LIVE | Dan Quinn addresses the media ahead of rookie minicamp

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media ahead of the 2026 rookie minicamp.

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Full list of players attending Commanders 2026 rookie minicamp

The Washington Commanders are hosting their 2026 rookie minicamp for their draft picks, college free agents and tryout players. Here's the full list of players who will be attending.

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Commanders sign 2026 draft class

The Washington Commanders have officially signed all six member of their 2026 NFL Draft class.

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Commanders sign 9 UDFAs to roster

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Thursday.

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Top plays from Joshua Josephs' college career

The Washington Commanders needed more developmental depth up front, and they found an intriguing prospect in Tennessee's Joshua Josephs.

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3 things to watch during Commanders' rookie minicamp

There are some nuggets that can be taken from rookie minicamp if one knows what to look for. So, here are three things to watch during Friday's practice.

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Commanders announce jersey numbers for 2026 rookie class

The Washington Commanders' 2026 rookie class is going to take the field for the first time this week, which means it's time to assign new jersey numbers.

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