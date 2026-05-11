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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders announce jersey numbers for free agent class

May 11, 2026 at 08:29 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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We've got more jersey numbers to hand out. After announcing the numbers for the six-player rookie class, the Washington Commanders are rolling out numbers for all the players they signed in free agency.

The Commanders were aggressive in free agency to shore up several positions of need this offseason. Many of their investments went to the defense, which will have a new scheme under coordinator Daronte Jones. The front seven will now include players like Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Leo Chenal, while Amik Robertson as well as Nick Cross will add veteran leadership in the secondary. On offense, Jayden Daniels will have new weapons in tight end Chig Okonkwo and running back Rachaad White as the Commanders try to reignite the unit under first-time play-caller David Blough.

Here is the full list of numbers for the Commanders' free agency haul.

Note: Jersey numbers are subject to change leading up to roster cutdown following training camp.

  • RB Rachaad White: 1
  • RB Jerome Ford: 34
  • WR Dyami Brown: 6
  • WR Van Jefferson: 12
  • TE Chig Okonkwo: 85
  • CB Amik Robertson: 2
  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon: 24
  • S Nick Cross: 25
  • LB Leo Chenal: 54
  • OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 45
  • DE Charles Omenihu: 90
  • OLB Odafe Oweh: 98
  • DT Tim Settle Jr.: 97

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