Commanders announce jersey numbers for free agent class

We've got more jersey numbers to hand out. After announcing the numbers for the six-player rookie class, the Washington Commanders are rolling out numbers for all the players they signed in free agency.

The Commanders were aggressive in free agency to shore up several positions of need this offseason. Many of their investments went to the defense, which will have a new scheme under coordinator Daronte Jones. The front seven will now include players like Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Leo Chenal, while Amik Robertson as well as Nick Cross will add veteran leadership in the secondary. On offense, Jayden Daniels will have new weapons in tight end Chig Okonkwo and running back Rachaad White as the Commanders try to reignite the unit under first-time play-caller David Blough.