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Commanders sign CB Antonio Hamilton

May 11, 2026 at 09:04 AM
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The Washington Commanders have re-signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton.

Hamilton, a former undrafted free agent from South Carolina State, has appeared in 124 games with 19 starts in his 10-year career. He has recorded 197 tackles during that span with two interceptions and 27 pass breakups.

Hamilton has played at least one game for six different teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. Last year, Hamilton played in 15 games for the Commanders with one start, recording 18 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

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