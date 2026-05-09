Former Washington QB Taylor Heinicke announces retirement

Former Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who spent three seasons with the franchise, officially announced his retirement after more than a decade in the NFL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Heinicke, a former undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion, was with the franchise when it was known as the Washington Football Team and appeared in 26 games with 24 starts. Over that time, Heinicke completed 64% of his passes for 5,415 yards with 33 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also carried the ball 91 times during his stint in Washington for 431 yards and two scores.
Heinicke was a fan favorite during his time in Washington for the grit and effort he showed on the field. His story of going from sleeping on his sister's couch to becoming a starting quarterback was an inspiration for fans, and he delivered several memorable moments for the Burgundy & Gold.
"Thank you to all who have supported me in this journey," Heinicke wrote in his retirement announcement. "Thank you all who have believed in me. And thank you to those who gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream."
Heinicke first joined Washington during the 2020 season as the team's emergency quarterback. He got his first action under center in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, completing 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown. Two weeks later, he was tapped to be Washington's starting quarterback once Alex Smith was ruled inactive just hours before the team's Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite the game being his first start in two years, Heinicke played well and kept Washington competitive with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who went on to win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs that year. The game also featured what became Heinicke's signature moment: a diving touchdown that just barely reached over the left pylon and put Washington two points from tying the score against the Buccaneers.
Although Washington lost the game, Heinicke's effort convinced the team to re-sign him for the 2021 season. He started the year as the backup, but starter Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the 2021 season-opener, leading to Heinicke becoming the starter for the rest of the season. He led the team to seven wins, including a rematch against the Buccaneers that featured Washington putting together a 19-play drive -- one of the longest in franchise history -- to keep the ball out of Brady's hands.
Heinicke was thrown into the starting lineup again during the 2022 season after Carson Wentz suffered a hand injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and was placed on Injured Reserve. He then led the Commanders to win five of their next six games, including a primetime victory over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. He put together a dramatic comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts on the road that featured him completing a pass to Terry McLaurin at the 1-yard line and running in a quarterback sneak to take a one-point lead.
Heinicke went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers and appeared in nine games during that two-year span. He also spent time with the Panthers, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans, but his best moments on the field were certainly with Washington.
"For 25 years, I had the great pleasure to play this great sport of football," Heinicke wrote. "It has taught me a lot, not only about myself, but about life as well. [There were] Many ups and downs throughout the years, but the ups outweigh the downs tenfold. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would've been able to live this life."