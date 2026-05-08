Full list of players attending Commanders 2026 rookie minicamp

The Washington Commanders are hosting their 2026 rookie minicamp for their draft picks, college free agents and tryout players. Here's the full list of players who will be attending.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|College
|31
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|Penn State
|50
|Ricky Barber
|DT
|Central Florida
|86
|Jaden Bradley
|WR
|UNLV
|88
|Ja'Corey Brooks
|WR
|Louisville
|63
|Tyler Cooper
|G
|Minnesota
|38
|Fred Davis II
|CB
|Northwestern
|66
|Matt Gulbin
|C
|Michigan State
|30
|Robert Henry Jr.
|RB
|UTSA
|10
|Chris Hilton Jr.
|WR
|LSU
|84
|Jacoby Jones
|WR
|Central Florida
|48
|Joshua Josephs
|OLB
|Tennessee
|16
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|QB
|Rutgers
|60
|Jeffrey M'Ba
|DT
|SMU
|59
|T.J. Maguranyanga
|DE
|N/A
|47
|Rob McDaniels
|S
|Jackson State
|68
|Timothy McKay
|G
|N.C. State
|40
|Quentin Moore
|TE
|Washington
|19W
|Nick Nash
|WR
|San Jose State
|36
|Spencer Malik
|S
|Michigan State
|19B
|Drew Stevens
|K
|Iowa
|52
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|Ohio State
|62
|Tanoa Togiai
|G
|Utah
|14
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|37
|Car'lin Vigers
|CB
|Louisiana-Monroe
|20
|Nasir Bowers
|CB
|Toledo
TRYOUTS
|Number
|Name
|Position
|College
|20
|Nasir Bowers
|CB
|Toledo
|22
|Omarion Cooper
|CB
|Memphis
|45
|Dariel Djaborne
|LB
|Rutgers
|24
|Jeremiah Earby
|CB
|Boise State
|25
|Virdel Edwards
|CB
|Hawaii
|61
|Fa'alili Fa'amoe
|T
|Wake Forest
|64
|Noah Fenske
|OL
|Southern Illinois
|80
|Colin Granger
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|51
|Devin Harper
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|12
|Bay Harvey
|QB
|Johns Hopkins
|91
|DeMarvin Leal
|OLB
|Texas A&M
|67
|Martes Lewis
|OL
|Northwestern
|46
|Ashton Ngo
|LS
|Arkansas
|69
|D'Ante Smith
|T
|East Carolina
|97
|John Taumoepeau
|DT
|BYU
|58
|Shay Taylor
|LB
|Charlotte
|98
|Ta'ita'l Uiagalelei
|DE
|Washington
|15
|Nick Veltsistas
|P
|Virginia Tech
|89
|Gavin Wimsatt
|TE
|Jacksonville State
|32
|Caleb Wooden
|LB
|Virginia Tech
|26
|Jalen Jones
|CB
|William & Mary