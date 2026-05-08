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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Full list of players attending Commanders 2026 rookie minicamp

May 08, 2026 at 10:59 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are hosting their 2026 rookie minicamp for their draft picks, college free agents and tryout players. Here's the full list of players who will be attending.

NumberNamePositionCollege
31Kaytron AllenRBPenn State
50Ricky BarberDTCentral Florida
86Jaden BradleyWRUNLV
88Ja'Corey BrooksWRLouisville
63Tyler CooperGMinnesota
38Fred Davis IICBNorthwestern
66Matt GulbinCMichigan State
30Robert Henry Jr.RBUTSA
10Chris Hilton Jr.WRLSU
84Jacoby JonesWRCentral Florida
48Joshua JosephsOLBTennessee
16Athan KaliakmanisQBRutgers
60Jeffrey M'BaDTSMU
59T.J. MaguranyangaDEN/A
47Rob McDanielsSJackson State
68Timothy McKayGN.C. State
40Quentin MooreTEWashington
19WNick NashWRSan Jose State
36Spencer MalikSMichigan State
19BDrew StevensKIowa
52Sonny StylesLBOhio State
62Tanoa TogiaiGUtah
14Antonio WilliamsWRClemson
37Car'lin VigersCBLouisiana-Monroe
20Nasir BowersCBToledo

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NumberNamePositionCollege
20Nasir BowersCBToledo
22Omarion CooperCBMemphis
45Dariel DjaborneLBRutgers
24Jeremiah EarbyCBBoise State
25Virdel EdwardsCBHawaii
61Fa'alili Fa'amoeTWake Forest
64Noah FenskeOLSouthern Illinois
80Colin GrangerTECoastal Carolina
51Devin HarperLBOklahoma State
12Bay HarveyQBJohns Hopkins
91DeMarvin LealOLBTexas A&M
67Martes LewisOLNorthwestern
46Ashton NgoLSArkansas
69D'Ante SmithTEast Carolina
97John TaumoepeauDTBYU
58Shay TaylorLBCharlotte
98Ta'ita'l UiagaleleiDEWashington
15Nick VeltsistasPVirginia Tech
89Gavin WimsattTEJacksonville State
32Caleb WoodenLBVirginia Tech
26Jalen JonesCBWilliam & Mary

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