Commanders sign 2026 draft class

The Washington Commanders have officially signed all six member of their 2026 NFL Draft class.

Linebacker Sonny Styles (6-foot-5, 244 pounds), a First Team All-American and All-Big Ten selection, was a key piece of the best defense in college football last season. In his senior season in 2025, he earned at least an 87 from Pro Football Focus in run game, tackling (he had an FBS-best 92.2) and coverage. The year before, he surpassed those numbers, amassing 100 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble as the Buckeyes went on to win the national championship.

Wide receiver Antonio Williams, who was a standout player for the Tigers, was a Third Team All-ACC selection and led the team with 55 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns. A player who can make plays with the ball in his hands, Williams is a four-year contributor who has speed, quickness and rare route running ability. He had 2,320 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 207 catches in his career.

Outside linebacker Joshua Josephs, a four-year contributor for the University of Tennessee, recorded 104 tackles with 9.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in his career with the Vols. He was a two-year starter in 2024 and 2025 and led Tennessee with three forced fumbles two years ago.

Running back Kaytron Allen, a four-year contributor for Penn State and Third Team All-American in 2025, rushed for 4,180 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career. He is Penn State's all-time leading rusher, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He has also caught 70 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

Center Matt Gulbin, who played four seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan State, is a five-year contributor and started in 34 games. Gulbin was a two-time Honorable Mention selection for the ACC and Big Ten and was a team captain for the Spartans in 2025.