Rookie minicamp notebook | A 'Sonny' day in Ashburn

It was a sunny day for the Washington Commanders' first day of rookie minicamp, and it wasn't just because of the weather.
Linebacker Sonny Styles and the rest of the Commanders' draft picks took the field for the first time as members of the Burgundy & Gold on Friday, and there was plenty to learn throughout the afternoon. Let's get into some key nuggets and highlights.
-- Styles stood out among Washington's defensive players, both physically and from a performance standpoint. He was easy to spot with his 6-foot-5, 244-pound frame, and he was around the ball on almost every play. He's already showing his ability to quickly identify and pursue ball carriers, and he was often the first to make a play. On the third play of the first 11-on-11 session, Styles cut under a block and got to Kaytron Allen for what would have been a tackle for a minimal gain.
-- It shouldn't be a surprise that head coach Dan Quinn is a big fan of Styles' skill set. He likes that Styles is a movable chess piece that can excel at any spot on the field. "There's no limit," Quinn said, to what Styles can do, and they plan to put him at multiple spots to see where he has the most success.
-- Speaking of chess pieces, Quinn also likes how wide receiver Antonio Williams fits into David Blough's system because of his versatility. Like general manager Adam Peters, Quinn said Williams can play on the outside and in the slot, and he's going to be used at both often. Williams has a demonstrated route running ability, and Quinn said the team is "pumped" to have him.
-- Although there wasn't any contact, Allen's vision and ability to weave through blockers shone through during team drills. Those traits are exactly what Quinn likes about Allen's styles. He knows where and how to hit running lanes, and that kind of knowledge is "a big deal."
-- Practice felt a little more loaded compared to previous years. The afternoon featured two team periods and two seven-on-seven periods -- a marked increase from what the 2025 class experienced during their first rookie minicamp practice. Perhaps it doesn't mean much, but Quinn did say at the end of the season that there would be several changes to the team's operations during the week. It's possible it's the start of something new for the team.
-- Our first interception of minicamp came during the first 11-on-11 period of the day, as Car'lin Vigers picked off a pass from Athan Kaliakmanis intended for Nick Nash. Vigers, who spent time on the team last year, is far from a guarantee to be on the roster in September, but the cornerback room is noticeably thin in the back of the depth chart. Vigers has a long way to go, but it's possible he at least gets on the practice squad if he can continue to make plays.
-- Although Blough is only a few months removed from being promoted to the team's offensive coordinator, Quinn has been impressed with how the former assistant quarterbacks coach has led the room. He likes Blough's teaching style and how well he works with the rest of the offensive coaches to get ideas for how to shape the scheme.
-- Quinn has said multiple times that the door is not closed on Bobby Wagner returning to the team at some point, but for now, someone has to wear the green dot and make calls on the field. There are several candidates for the position, Quinn said, but whoever wears it needs to have certain qualities. They need to have demonstrated communication skills with the ability to relay information with confidence and belief.
-- The rookies' uniform numbers are subject to change, but Styles is wearing No. 52 for now, and he put some serious thought into choosing the number. He wanted to wear the No. 0, but that one was taken by cornerback Mike Sainristil. He wanted a number in the 50s because some of the franchise's greatest players like London Fletcher, LaVar Arrington, Ken Harvey and Monte Coleman all wore similar numbers. He also grew up watching players like Ray Lewis and Patrick Willis, both of whom wore No. 52. There's also the fact that five plus two equals seven, which is where the Commanders drafted him.
-- There have been some discussions about joint practices with other teams, Quinn said during his press conference, but nothing can be made official until the schedule is announced on May 14. Quinn has several teams on his list, and there are several reasons why he wants his team to get more work against another opponent. He likes all the different looks and situations that can be simulated in practice -- something that can be difficult to predict in a preseason game -- and the competition that can come from facing another team. The Commanders only had one joint practice day last season against the New England Patriots, but there will likely be more coming in 2026.