Rookie minicamp notebook | A 'Sonny' day in Ashburn

-- The rookies' uniform numbers are subject to change, but Styles is wearing No. 52 for now, and he put some serious thought into choosing the number. He wanted to wear the No. 0, but that one was taken by cornerback Mike Sainristil. He wanted a number in the 50s because some of the franchise's greatest players like London Fletcher, LaVar Arrington, Ken Harvey and Monte Coleman all wore similar numbers. He also grew up watching players like Ray Lewis and Patrick Willis, both of whom wore No. 52. There's also the fact that five plus two equals seven, which is where the Commanders drafted him.

-- There have been some discussions about joint practices with other teams, Quinn said during his press conference, but nothing can be made official until the schedule is announced on May 14. Quinn has several teams on his list, and there are several reasons why he wants his team to get more work against another opponent. He likes all the different looks and situations that can be simulated in practice -- something that can be difficult to predict in a preseason game -- and the competition that can come from facing another team. The Commanders only had one joint practice day last season against the New England Patriots, but there will likely be more coming in 2026.