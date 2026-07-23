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Commanders, Northwest Stadium earn Safety Act designation by U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Jul 23, 2026 at 02:59 PM
A United States flag is unfurled on the field in this general view of Northwest Stadium before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A United States flag is unfurled on the field in this general view of Northwest Stadium before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Landover, MD – The Washington Commanders have been awarded SAFETY Act Designation by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), recognizing the organization's comprehensive security program at Northwest Stadium and its ongoing commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all fans, guests, players, and staff.

Established by Congress in 2002, the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act encourages the deployment of thoroughly vetted security practices and technologies. SAFETY Act Designation is among the federal government's highest recognitions for security and risk management programs. The designation acknowledges organizations whose comprehensive approach to security, including the implementation, testing, and maintenance of advanced security measures help prevent, deter, and respond to potential threats. The Commanders earned the designation following an extensive review process that included security audits, operational assessments, and collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

The designation covers Northwest Stadium's comprehensive security program, composed of its physical and electronic security equipment, tools, security and emergency planning processes and procedures, and trained personnel. DHS's designation applies year-round and extends across the entire stadium footprint.

"This designation underscores the strength of our security and emergency preparedness programs and reflects the dedication of countless individuals across our organization and partner agencies," said Trista Langdon, Chief Venues Officer, Washington Commanders. "Providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits Northwest Stadium remains our top priority. This achievement is the result of strong collaboration among our security and operations teams, public safety partners and local officials. We are grateful to Petrone Risk for their guidance and support throughout this process and thank the Department of Homeland Security for this recognition."

Earning SAFETY Act Designation marks the latest milestone in a series of investments and operational enhancements designed to strengthen security and elevate the fan experience at Northwest Stadium. Since acquiring the team, Managing Partner Josh Harris and the Commanders ownership group have invested more than $150 million in stadium facilities, infrastructure, security and technology, including CCTV systems, drone detection capabilities, frictionless security screening at entry gates, vehicle mitigation barriers, and gunshot detection technology. These investments, alongside upgraded food and beverage offerings, enhanced game presentation, new premium spaces and critical facility infrastructure improvements have reinforced the organization's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and providing a best-in-class experience for all guests.

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