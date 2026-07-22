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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders 2026 training camp overview

Jul 22, 2026 at 03:30 PM
09182025 Practice Field EFM011
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

We're one week away from the Washington Commanders taking the field for training camp, which means it's time to get reacquainted with the roster. Here's a look at how the team performed in 2025 and a quick breakdown of the offensive lineup.

2025 review

  • Final record: 5-12 (3rd place in NFC East Division).
  • The Commanders were denied their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2015-16.
  • Washington still has not reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 1990-92.
  • The Commanders went 2-6 in games decided by one score (8-4 in one-score games in 2024).
  • Dan Quinn became the first Washington coach to have a .500 record or better over his first two seasons (17-17) since Joe Gibbs in 1981-82 (16-9) Note: Gibbs was 16-16 in the first two seasons of his second tenure with Washington (2004-05).
  • Quinn is the fourth Washington coach since the end of World War II to have a .500 record or better after his first two seasons (Gibbs, Jack Pardee in 1978-79, George Allen in 1971-72).
  • The Commanders finished 3-3 vs. NFC East opponents, the first time Washington has finished .500 or better in the division in consecutive seasons since 2015-16.

Offense

Season Averages: Rushing (134.7 YPG); Passing (184.1 YPG), Total (318.8 YPG), Scoring (20.9 PPG)
Season Rankings: Rushing (4th), Passing (24th), Total (22nd), Scoring (22nd)

  • Washington finished 20th or worse in both scoring and total offense for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.
  • Scoring dropped from 28.5 PPG in 2024 to 20.9 PPG in 2025.
  • Washington had three games with at least 400 total yards, down from eight games in 2024.
  • Commanders had one game with 30+ points (had 7 30-point games in 2024), and none after Week 3 vs. the Raiders (season-high 41 points).
  • The Commanders ranked in the top 10 in rush attempts (29.7 per game – 9th), rush yards (134.7 per game – 4th), and rushing touchdowns (20 – 8th).
  • Washington's 3rd-down conversion rate dropped from 45.6% in 2024 (6th in NFL) to 37.6% in 2025 (21st).
  • Washington actually had more fourth-down conversion attempts in 2025 (26) than in 2024 (23), but the conversion rate (61.5%) was down from 87.0% in 2024 (No. 1 in NFL).

Defense

Season Averages: Rushing (141.8 YPG); Passing (242.5 YPG), Total (384.0 YPG), Scoring (26.5 PPG)
Season Rankings: Rushing (30th), Passing (28th), Total (Last), Scoring (27th)

  • 5-1 when holding opponents under 25 points (1 loss came in overtime vs. Miami), but 0-11 when allowing 25 or more points.
  • Finished 4-2 when it held opponents under 360 total yards, but was 1-10 when allowing more than 360 yards.
  • Finished last in yards allowed for the second time in the last three seasons (also 2023).
  • Finished in the upper half (T-12th) in sacks with 42, one off the total from 2024 (43).
  • Although they were just 3-5 when they had at least one takeaway in a game, they were 2-9 when they didn't record a single takeaway.
  • Had just 10 takeaways last season, the second-fewest in the league (Jets had four).
  • 13 turnover differential was the second-worst in the league (Jets were -19).

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Offensive position breakdown

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels

  • Entering 3rd NFL season.
  • Missed 10 of 17 games due to injury in 2025, after playing in every game as a rookie.
  • Completion percentage dropped from 69.0% in 2024 to 60.6% in 2025.
  • Also saw a decline in passer rating (from 100.1 to 88.1), but over his first five starts his passer rating was 97.7 (last two starts: 54.8).
  • Still averaged nearly 5 yards a carry in 2025 (4.8).
  • Former AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024.
  • 66.6% completion percentage since 2024 (11th in NFL).

Marcus Mariota

  • Entering 12th NFL season (3rd with Washington).
  • Appeared in 11 games last season, including 8 starts. Both were his most in a season since 2022 with the Falcons (started 13 games that season).
  • Led the team in passing yards (1,695), and TD passes (10) last season.
  • Has a 63.8% completion percentage in two seasons with Washington. It's his highest completion percentage with any team for which he had 50 or more pass attempts.
  • 14 pass TD and 7 interceptions in two season with Washington.

Running backs

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

  • Entering 2nd NFL season.
  • Last season: 175 rush attempts, 805 rush yards, 8 rush TD, 9 receptions, 68 receiving yards.
  • Led team in rush attempts (175), rush yards (805) and rushing touchdowns (8) last season.
  • 805 rushing yards were the most by a Washington running back since 2021 (Antonio Gibson – 1,037).

Rachaad White

  • Entering 5th NFL season (1st with Washington).
  • Last season: 17 games (8 starts), 572 rush yards, 4 rush TD (4.3 yards per carry), 40 rec, 218 rec. yds.
  • Career: 677 carries, 2,656 rush yards, 14 rush TD, 3.9 yds per carry, 205 receptions, 1,450 rec yds, 11 TD receptions.
  • 1 of 3 running backs with 200 or more receptions since 2022 (205). Other two: Christian McCaffrey (269) and Alvin Kamara (233).
  • Best season came in 2023 – 990 rush yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 64 receptions, 549 receiving yards, 3 TD receptions.

Kaytron Allen

  • Entering rookie season.
  • Drafted in the 6th round of the 2026 NFL Draft (187th overall pick) out of Penn State.
  • Third-team AP All-American selection; first-team All-Big Ten last season.
  • Rushed for team-high 1,303 yards last season (6.2 yards per carry) and 15 rushing TDs.
  • School's career leader in rushing yards with 4,180.

Wide receivers

Terry McLaurin

  • Entering 8th NFL season (all with Washington).
  • Coming off career lows in games (10), receptions (38), receiving yards (582) and TD receptions (3).
  • Catch percentage (63.3%) was right at his career percentage (63.4%).
  • Averaged 15.3 yards per reception last season, his highest average since 2022 (15.5).
  • Enters 2026 season 39 yards away from becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to reach 7,000 career receiving yards (6,961).
  • Also two catches away from becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to reach 500 career receptions (498).

Dyami Brown

  • Entering 6th NFL season.
  • Spent last season with Jaguars, after spending first four seasons with the Commanders.
  • Last season: 14 games (6 starts), 37 targets, 20 receptions, 227 rec. yards, 1 TD reception.
  • Career: 139 targets, 79 receptions, 1,011 rec. yards, 5 TD receptions.
  • First four seasons with Washington: 102 targets, 59 receptions, 784 rec. yards, 4 TD receptions.
  • Playoff career with Washington: 3 games, 14 receptions, 229 yards, TD reception.

Van Jefferson

  • Entering 7th NFL season (first with Washington).
  • Last season: 16 games (7 starts), 52 targets, 29 receptions, 350 rec. yards, 1 TD, 12.1 yards per catch.
  • Career: 299 targets, 166 receptions, 2,226 rec. yards, 13 TD receptions, 13.4 yards per catch.
  • Member of Rams Super Bowl championship team in 2021 (started all 17 regular season games and 4 playoff games).

Treylon Burks

  • Entering 5th NFL season (2nd with Washington).
  • Last season: 8 games (3 starts), 10 receptions, 130 receiving yards, 1 TD reception (13.0 yds per catch).
  • Career: 63 receptions, 829 receiving yards, 2 TD receptions (13.2 yds per reception).
  • Caught only touchdown pass last season in Week 13 vs. Denver.

Luke McCaffrey

  • Entering 3rd NFL season (all with Washington).
  • Last season: 9 games (0 starts), 11 receptions, 203 receiving yards, 3 TD receptions (18.5 yds per catch).
  • Career: 29 receptions, 371 receiving yards, 3 TD receptions (12.8 yds per catch).
  • Led the Commanders in kickoff returns (26) and kickoff return yards (769) last season.

Antonio Williams

  • Entering rookie season.
  • Drafted in the 3rd round of the 2026 NFL Draft (71st overall pick) out of Clemson.
  • 2025 third-team All-ACC selection (first-team All-ACC in 2024).
  • Led Clemson in receptions last season (55 receptions, 604 yards, 4 TDs).

TIGHT ENDS

Chig Okonkwo

  • Entering 5th NFL season (first with Washington).
  • Played first four seasons with Tennessee.
  • Last season: 56 receptions, 560 receiving yards, 2 TD receptions.
  • Career: 194 receptions, 2,017 receiving yards, 8 TD receptions.
  • 1 of 6 tight ends with at least 50 receptions each of the last three seasons.

John Bates

  • Entering 6th NFL season (all with Washington).
  • Last season: 15 games (career-high 11 starts), 11 receptions, 103 receiving yards, 1 TD reception.
  • Career: 72 receptions, 695 receiving yards, 3 TD receptions.

Ben Sinnott

  • Entering 3rd NFL season (all with Washington).
  • Last season: 16 games (3 starts), 11 receptions, 114 receiving yards, 1 TD reception.
  • Career: 33 games (5 starts), 16 receptions, 142 receiving yards,28 TD receptions.

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