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Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Jaguars

Jul 22, 2026 at 11:26 AM
Jacksonville 16x9

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high.

The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll wrap the series up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are looking to repeat AFC South champs for the second straight season.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: TBD
Time: TBD
Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

Individual stats leaders

  • Passing Yards -- QB Trevor Lawrence (4,007)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Trevor Lawrence (29)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Travis Etienne Jr. (1,107)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Trevor Lawrence (9)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Parker Washington (847)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Travis Etienne Jr. (6)
  • Tackles -- LB Foyesade Oluokun (143)
  • Sacks -- DE Josh Hines-Allen (8)
  • Interceptions -- S Antonio Johnson and LB Devin Lloyd (5)

Key additions in free agency

  • RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
  • CB Montaric Brown
  • LB Dennis Gardeck

2026 Draft class

  • TE Nate Boerkircher
  • DT Albert Regis
  • G Emmanuel Pregnon
  • DB Jalen Huskey
  • LB Wesley Williams
  • TE Tanner Koziol
  • WR Josh Cameron
  • WR CJ Williams
  • EDGE Zach Durfee
  • LB Parker Hughes

Key questions

  • What will the offense look like without Etienne? It was widely expected for the Jaguars to not retain Etienne this past offseason, but there's no doubt that he has been a key piece of their offense over the last four seasons with three 1,000-yard seasons. He had arguably his best campaign in 2025 with 1,107 yards and 13 total touchdowns. Now Etienne is with the New Orleans Saints, and the Jaguars have to find a way to replace him. For now, it seems like it'll be a committee approach. They signed Rodriguez from Washington and seem eager to give him a shot at being their lead back after a solid season out of the former sixth-round pick. There's also Bhayshul Tuten, who had limited opportunities in his rookie year but also had seven total touchdowns on 93 total touches. LeQuint Allen Jr., a seventh-round pick last season, was more of a special teams contributor, and Ameer Abdullah is an established veteran with 11 years of experience. Will one of these players emerge as a go-to option? Perhaps, but the Jaguars don't seem to be in a hurry to figure that out. They like all their options, and each player will get their opportunities.
  • How does the defense replace Devin Lloyd's production on defense? Similar to Etienne, Lloyd was a key cog for the Jaguars' success last season and has been an important fixture on their defense as a 2022 first-round pick. He didn't hit 100 tackles like he did in the previous three seasons, but he made up for that with improvements in coverage and grabbed five interceptions, which helped him earn a Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro selection. However, also like Etienne, Lloyd left the team in free agency and signed with the Carolina Panthers. There are currently just six linebackers on the roster, most of which are young players with limited years of experience. They will have to rely on Oluokun, who enters his fifth season in Jacksonville, to be a veteran presence in the room. Oluokun is certainly capable of being a dominant voice on defense. He has at least 100 tackles in each of the last six seasons and had a career-high 11 pass breakups. But the Jaguars will still need players like Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser and Parker Hughes to step up to fill the void Lloyd left behind.
  • Can the pass rush improve? Hines-Allen has been the star of the Jaguars' defensive front for a while now with 61 sacks in seven seasons. Although he's closing in on 30 years old, he has still found ways to be productive with another eight sacks in 2025. The players around him, however, have been less productive at harassing quarterbacks. The Jaguars had 14 players with at least a half-sack last season, but only three players managed to get above three. Those players -- Arik Armstead and Travon Walker -- managed to get nine sacks between them. Both players are back, but the Jaguars need more from their depth going forward. Williams, a fourth-round pick from Duke, could provide that production. He has an ideal build for an NFL defensive end, but he will likely have some growing pains as a rookie after getting just 11.5 sacks in three seasons. There are plenty of bodies up front, like Dennis Gardeck and Albert Regis, but some of those players will need to show they can be more than just depth players this season.

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