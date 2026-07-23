 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Question of the week: Who are the most underrated players on Washington's roster?

Jul 23, 2026 at 11:41 AM

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

There's plenty of excitement about the Washington Commanders heading into the 2026 season, but there are some players who deserve a little more of the spotlight. "Command Center" analysts Logan Paul, Fred Smoot and Santana Moss break down which players they think about the most underrated on the roster from different perspectives.

Luke McCaffrey

"I feel like he's one of the players making a gradual turn here in a good way. A little bit more productive, caught the football well with some route running nuance. And Santana has said for years, 'Don't sleep on him.' He's got the pedigree...and you're starting to see a little bit of that heading into Year 3."

Frankie Luvu

"Everybody is really excited about Leo Chenal. Everybody is really excited about Sonny Styles. We got Nick Cross and K'Lavon Chaisson. I was watching 2024 film, just being a psycho, and I was like, 'This man is a killer.' When you get him going downhill, aggressive towards the line of scrimmage...I think fans, for whatever reason, are sleeping on him right now."

Josh Conerly

"They don't show Conerly enough damn respect, because this kid played every snap of the season last year. This kid was going against every rush end you can think of in the league last year ... And all he did was get better each and every week."

Van Jefferson

"When you look at his career up to this point, he doesn't get credit for being a solid receiver. He's a solid pass catcher. We get so enamored with these guys that just put up these godly numbers. No, I want consistency. I want a guy I can consistently look at and say, 'He's out there. He's gonna get that first down. He's gonna move the chains. He's gonna score when I put him in position. He's gonna make the play.'"

Odafe Oweh

"I think people are sleeping on what he did in the second half of last year. For how productive he was, and if you utilize him in that same way...to me, he feels like he is poised to break into that top 10 edge discussion, which is a good group of people to be in. I feel like no one is talking about him in that way. I think in this defense, based on what he did last year, that's the conversation we're gonna be having about him."

Chris Paul

"When you have a [Laremy] Tunsil and [Sam Cosmi], you have Conerly, he's the forgotten piece, but not forgotten because he really just said, 'Hey, I'm gonna take this spot," last year. He really came to be that guy ... You never hear people give him enough credit for it. That's not an easy thing to go out there and do, especially coming in the way he came in ... We have a perfect seat to sit there and appreciate his body of work."

Check out the podcast above for the full discussion.

Related Content

news

Commanders announce 2026 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for training camp

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2026 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows for training camp – Ryan Crawford, Sammy Morris and DJ Gillins. Washington will host all three fellows through the first week of the preseason schedule.

news

Commanders, Northwest Stadium earn Safety Act designation by U.S. Department of Homeland Security

The Washington Commanders have been awarded SAFETY Act Designation by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), recognizing the organization's comprehensive security program at Northwest Stadium and its ongoing commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all fans, guests, players, and staff.

news

Leo Chenal love Daronte Jones' 'linebacker-friendly' scheme

Linebacker Leo Chenal had multiple options for where he could go for the next phase of his career, but joining the Washington Commanders for the 2026 season was "a no-brainer" as he put it in a recent interview on NFL Network.

news

Commanders 2026 training camp overview

We're one week away from the Washington Commanders taking the field for training camp, which means it's time to get reacquainted with the roster. Here's a look at how the team performed in 2025 and a quick breakdown of the offensive lineup.

news

Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Jaguars

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll wrap the series up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are looking to repeat AFC South champs for the second straight season.

news

Wake Up Washington | Roster breakdown

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 22, 2025.

news

Laremy Tunsil ranked as Top 5 tackle in ESPN rankings

The Washington Commanders feel like they have one of the best offensive tackles in the sport in Laremy Tunsil, and it turns out that the rest of the league agrees with them.

news

'GMFB' has 1 burning question about Washington's offense ahead of camp

For the "Good Morning Football" crew, their focus is on one of the Commanders' main offseason goals: getting the ground attack more involved in the game plan.

news

Command Center lists their top 10 players on Washington's roster right now

The Washington Commanders injected more talent on their roster this offseason, and the analysts on the "Command Center" podcast broke down which players stand out from the rest. Brian Mitchell, Santana Moss and Fred Smoot give their their list of the top 10 players on the Commanders' roster with less than two weeks before training camp.

news

Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Minnesota Vikings

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high.

news

Wake Up Washington | Almost time to go camping

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 20, 2025.

Advertising