Question of the week: Who are the most underrated players on Washington's roster?

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

There's plenty of excitement about the Washington Commanders heading into the 2026 season, but there are some players who deserve a little more of the spotlight. "Command Center" analysts Logan Paul, Fred Smoot and Santana Moss break down which players they think about the most underrated on the roster from different perspectives.

Luke McCaffrey

"I feel like he's one of the players making a gradual turn here in a good way. A little bit more productive, caught the football well with some route running nuance. And Santana has said for years, 'Don't sleep on him.' He's got the pedigree...and you're starting to see a little bit of that heading into Year 3."

Frankie Luvu

"Everybody is really excited about Leo Chenal. Everybody is really excited about Sonny Styles. We got Nick Cross and K'Lavon Chaisson. I was watching 2024 film, just being a psycho, and I was like, 'This man is a killer.' When you get him going downhill, aggressive towards the line of scrimmage...I think fans, for whatever reason, are sleeping on him right now."

Josh Conerly

"They don't show Conerly enough damn respect, because this kid played every snap of the season last year. This kid was going against every rush end you can think of in the league last year ... And all he did was get better each and every week."

Van Jefferson

"When you look at his career up to this point, he doesn't get credit for being a solid receiver. He's a solid pass catcher. We get so enamored with these guys that just put up these godly numbers. No, I want consistency. I want a guy I can consistently look at and say, 'He's out there. He's gonna get that first down. He's gonna move the chains. He's gonna score when I put him in position. He's gonna make the play.'"

Odafe Oweh

"I think people are sleeping on what he did in the second half of last year. For how productive he was, and if you utilize him in that same way...to me, he feels like he is poised to break into that top 10 edge discussion, which is a good group of people to be in. I feel like no one is talking about him in that way. I think in this defense, based on what he did last year, that's the conversation we're gonna be having about him."

Chris Paul

"When you have a [Laremy] Tunsil and [Sam Cosmi], you have Conerly, he's the forgotten piece, but not forgotten because he really just said, 'Hey, I'm gonna take this spot," last year. He really came to be that guy ... You never hear people give him enough credit for it. That's not an easy thing to go out there and do, especially coming in the way he came in ... We have a perfect seat to sit there and appreciate his body of work."