Command Center lists their top 10 players on Washington's roster right now

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders injected more talent on their roster this offseason, and the analysts on the "Command Center" podcast broke down which players stand out from the rest. Brian Mitchell, Santana Moss and Fred Smoot give their their list of the top 10 players on the Commanders' roster with less than two weeks before training camp.

10. Jeremy Reaves

"When you start looking at these lists, you immediately go to quarterbacks and things like that. But it's always somebody else. When you look at Mike Sellers, Mike was the glue. It's the special teams guy who plays like Reavo does and didn't get the chance to play on offense. I think Reavo is one of those guys. And people love him."

9. Josh Conerly Jr.

"I got him at nine solely because of what we expected of him, he exceeded that. When you saw this kid initially start the season off, the first thing we heard before we could even say anything about what he was displaying, the first thing you heard is the rumblings nationally about how we're putting this guy in danger with all the guys he's going up against. It was the best of the best of the best ... For him to be tested that way out the gate last year and withstand it. Coming into his next year, you know he's gonna be ready to go."

8. Sam Cosmi

"I think Cosmi is gonna get back to his Pro Bowl year. You know how it is coming off an ACL. That first year, you're just trying to get back to what you used to be. Now, I think we get Pro Bowl Cosmi back this year."

7. Daron Payne

"We're talking about consistency. For the most part, he has been consistent. We've had a lot of up and down play on our defensive front. Whether it's new guys coming in or guys leaving who were playing side by side with him. And one of the things we can always say about Daron Payne...he showed up for us."

6. Frankie Luvu

"Even though the fans look at it and say he didn't do what he did in Year One, it was a totally different role. It reminded me of me having 1,100 yards in 2010 and bringing me back next year and putting me at X ... I like Luvu going downhill. I don't want him covering anybody. I don't want him sitting nowhere where he's not gonna be in the best position for him to be Luvu for us."

5. Tress Way

"I'm gonna Tress on this one off of consistency alone. His play never fluctuates. This is what you're gonna get every damn week of the season, and the next year and the year after that, too."

4. Mike Sainristil

"What I think a lot of people don't know is that he is definitely one of the leaders on defense. Mike is kind of that glue guy. He keeps everything even keeled when it needs to be, but he's also one of the guys that are doing their damn job. I have to give him crediy for that."

3. Terry McLaurin

"Terry is that dude ... I'm gonna tell you why receivers like Terry age like fine wine: there's ain't anything that he does out of the box that I identify him as a speedster or this 6-5 guy. He does everything good."

2. Laremy Tunsil

"The Great Wall of Washington. The way this dude erased people. Just...a mountain of a man, and when they re-signed him, did you see all the players that were in the lobby? That tells you how they feel about this boy. They feel the same way about Tunsil that we felt about Chris Samuels. He's one of the dudes; that's our boy; he's got our back; he keeps our quarterback just as clean as a butterbean."

1. Jayden Daniels

"I know he's got a clean bill of health. I just wanna see him work, say less and go out there and play good football."