Wake Up Washington | Almost time to go camping

- A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 20, 2025.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Linebacker
- Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Atlanta Falcons
- Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Quarterback
- Commanders announce 2026 jersey schedule
- Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Cornerback
- Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Tennessee Titans
- Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Offensive line
- Commanders to retire John Riggins' No. 44 jersey
Top Videos
Top Photos
Usher and Chris Brown gave fans a performance to remember at Northwest Stadium on July 13
Usher and Chris Brown gave fans a performance to remember at Northwest Stadium on July 11
Commanders safety Nick Cross spent the day at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington where he played games with kids and distributed backpacks
Go behind the scenes and check out the top photos from the Washington Commanders' Media Day ahead of the 2026 season.
Usher and Chris Brown gave fans a performance to remember at Northwest Stadium on July 10
No. 44 watched practice at BigBear.ai Training Center and shared some wisdom with the guys
A look back at special moments from the career of No. 44
The legendary running back sat down for an interview in his shop, a place filled with memories and things he loves
The Washington Commanders were on the field for a final time this offseason to finish up their last minicamp practice before training camp in late July.