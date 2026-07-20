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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Almost time to go camping

Jul 20, 2026 at 10:48 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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  • A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 20, 2025.

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The R&B Tour Night 3

Usher and Chris Brown gave fans a performance to remember at Northwest Stadium on July 13

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The R&B Tour Night 2

Usher and Chris Brown gave fans a performance to remember at Northwest Stadium on July 11

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PHOTOS | Nick Cross distributes backpacks to Washington youth

Commanders safety Nick Cross spent the day at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington where he played games with kids and distributed backpacks

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PHOTOS | Best of Commanders Media Day 2026

Go behind the scenes and check out the top photos from the Washington Commanders' Media Day ahead of the 2026 season.

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The R&B Tour Night 1

Usher and Chris Brown gave fans a performance to remember at Northwest Stadium on July 10

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PHOTOS | Riggins visits practice

No. 44 watched practice at BigBear.ai Training Center and shared some wisdom with the guys

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PHOTOS | John Riggins through the years

A look back at special moments from the career of No. 44

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PHOTOS | John Riggins at home ahead of jersey retirement announcement

The legendary running back sat down for an interview in his shop, a place  filled with memories and things he loves

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2025 Pride Parade

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PHOTOS | Commanders wrap 2026 minicamp

The Washington Commanders were on the field for a final time this offseason to finish up their last minicamp practice before training camp in late July.

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PHOTOS | 2026 Commanders Classic

ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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ASHBURN, VA – JUN 20: Images of the 2026 Commanders Classic at BigBear.ai Performance Center on June 20, 2026 in Ashburn, VA (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
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