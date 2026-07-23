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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Leo Chenal love Daronte Jones' 'linebacker-friendly' scheme

Jul 23, 2026 at 01:07 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Linebacker Leo Chenal had multiple options for where he could go for the next phase of his career, but joining the Washington Commanders for the 2026 season was "a no-brainer" as he put it in a recent interview on NFL Network.

A key reason that decision was so easy: the Commanders' new scheme led by Daronte Jones is going to put him in position to thrive.

"It really involves the linebackers," Chenal said. "It involves playing to their skill set, so it's really cool being able to walk through different things with coaches ... They really want to have us take advantage of what we're really good at. We kind of developed the scheme more and more, and we're gonna continue to mold that around the guys that we have. It's really cool how personalized it is."

Chenal, a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, is used to being in a system that demands more from its players. Although he primarily played in the box as a linebacker in Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system, he also received snaps closer to the line of scrimmage and in the slot. Chenal, who posted a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score at the combine, is athletically equipped to handle that responsibility, and he received some of his best grades from Pro Football Focus over the last two seasons because of his versatility.

Jones' system, which will borrow several concepts used by Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, is expected to be a step above what Chenal did with the Chiefs. Flores' scheme revolves around blitzing -- the Vikings had the highest blitz percentage in the league last year -- to create confusion for offenses. It also requires players to move around the field to create better matchups, which is why Jones is requiring his players to learn multiple positions so they can feel comfortable in different spots.

Chenal likes being able to move around the defense, but his favorite part of Jones' system is how it caters to linebackers.

"It's very linebacker-friendly," Chenal said. "A lot of eyes on the quarterback, being able to see the running back in the run game. Just being able to make plays is exciting."

Jones likes his linebackers to have flexibility, which fits Chenal's play style. He can play downhill, fit gaps against the run and excel in coverage. It allows linebackers to read and react to routes while also being able to make plays on the quarterback. In the run game, there are more opportunities to react to the running back.

To sum it up, there are more chances for Chenal and his teammates to make plays, which gets him excited for what he can achieve in the scheme. And working with Jones to build the system has been "great," according to Chenal.

"He brings something from Minnesota that everybody's excited about with just his energy, his passion," Chenal said. "We're all just learning from him, and that's the cool part, too. I came in; I'm new to the team, and other guys are new to the team, but we're really all in this together."

The Commanders' defense was in need of an upgrade in 2026 after struggling in the previous system. Jones is the architect of that upgrade, but Chenal is one of several tools Jones can use to make his vision come to life. And as long as he can make plays, Chenal is up for whatever Jones can throw at him.

"I love the system that Coach Jones brings with him from Minnesota," Chenal said. "It really speaks to a linebacker like myself and guys in the middle of the defense. We get to make plays, and it's really exciting."

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