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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

26 quotes to get you ready for Commanders 2026 training camp

Jul 24, 2026 at 10:46 AM
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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

We are just a few days away from the Commanders suiting up and taking the practice field for training camp to compete for roster spots and prepare for the 2026 season. There are high expectations for what they can accomplish this year and plenty for fans to get reacquainted with before they are allowed to attend practice later in August. So, here are 26 quotes that will help get you ready to go camping.

  • Dan Quinn on a position group he feels better about now:
    "I don't know if I had questions, but it was nice to see like the different running backs, you know, that we add into that spot. How we would add some of the guys at receiver and, you know, into the mix. I would say those two on the offensive side would be two that jump out."
  • Jayden Daniels on how having time under center has helped him:
    "I mean, man, it's just giving different variations and variety, you know, different formations, run, play-action either that's in the gun, you know, wide zone, inside zone, mid zone, things like that. So, man, I would just open up a lot more things that we have to go out there and give and then from there, you know, we just keep learning, keep building from there and get better in training camp when time comes."
  • Dan Quinn on how minicamp will be different than training camp systematically:
    "The difference for minicamp will be I'm really pushing some of the guys who haven't got a lot right now to see where they're at. All of us know it's not a question of if, but when you know you're going to need this type of depth. So, I really want to shine a light on it to see how competitive the group can get leading into training camp so we can absolutely push one another at a higher spot. And exercises like this over the next three days kind of reinforces that to say, 'man, like this is the standard, this is the execution we're expecting.' And it'll provide, I think we have a lot of competition in a lot of spots. So, moments like this are important for the assistants also to say, 'This is what I see, this is where we go.' And then as you got into the season, be able to tell [Defensive Coordinator] Daronte [Jones] or [Offensive Coordinator] David [Blough], this is exactly where I think he can go."
  • Daronte Jones on LB Sonny Styles:
    "You know, he's still learning how to be a pro, which is great. But again, he's meeting every morning with [Linebackers Coach] Ken Norton and [Assistant Linebackers Coach] George Banko and the way he's looking at the game is good for us and we just want to continue and continue to build on his development as a player and as a linebacker and what we want him to do."
  • Dan Quinn on what is needed to elevate the offense:
    "I would say there's a lot of unknowns still of what we are. The run game and the run actions that come off of it. And I would say probably the biggest thing that you and everybody else will see differently is maybe some first and second down. You know, third and fourth down I think there's concepts that carry over from not just our offense from the last two years to this year, but around the league. But I do think you'll see some differences in the first, second down and run game, specifically in the run game."
  • David Blough on how his offense can help Daniels evolve:
    "Yeah, I think, you know, just trying to open his eyes maybe under center to some of the play action concepts and different things we want to stretch, you know, stretch people horizontally and vertically and you know, it's, we're not creating essentially new concepts. Just asking them to do different things and I think at the end of the day, it's about us trying to put our best players in positions to be successful. And, you know, we'll evaluate that throughout the spring and in the training camp to do that."
  • Dan Quinn on having WR Terry McLaurin participate in OTAs:
    "Yeah, Terry has thrown a remarkable offseason so far. There's certain cornerstone people like Terry that have these standards, whether it's practiced workouts, the meetings, but you can feel all the energy that he's bringing to everybody. So, he's off to a hell of a start here and you'll feel all of that energy and speed he's playing in different locations, but seeing the connection with he and [QB] Jayden [Daniels] and some of the other guys it's really coming to life."
  • Jayden Daniels on the receiver room:
    "I mean, I'm excited with the guys we have in the room. All eager, young and we're going out there and we're building that chemistry on and off the field. So that's kind of just the biggest thing for us. And I'm excited to go out here today with only day one, but continue to build that rapport, move forward them."
  • Sonny Styles on how much he can continue to grow at linebacker:
    "Yeah, I think, I mean the more reps you have with the position, the better you get. This is going to be year three for me at linebacker, so I'm excited to keep growing at an exponential rate. I'm excited to get around some great coaching. I had some great coaching in college, about to have a great coaching here as well. So, I think I'm just going to keep getting better and better."
  • Antonio Williams on where he prefers to play on the field:
    "I prefer everything. I feel like that's when I'm at my best. I feel like I'm a versatile player and I can line up everywhere and run every route. So, I just like being able to go everywhere and I feel like I just have a lot of freedom to do that in this offense."
  • Leo Chenal on what he likes about Daronte Jones' defense:
    "It really involves the linebackers. It involves playing to their skill set, so it's really cool being able to walk through different things with coaches ... They really want to have us take advantage of what we're really good at. We kind of developed the scheme more and more, and we're gonna continue to mold that around the guys that we have. It's really cool how personalized it is."
  • Dan Quinn on needing to have a main guy in the running back room:
    "Yeah, I think it's probably some main guys in certain parts where it's not maybe be one person, you know, the entire time. But I do like the competition in the group. Like I said, I thought Rachaad's brought some things on the, you know, the catching and receiving phase of things. To see Bill [RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt], to see the guys get back into the mix, to see the two young running backs, what they can add. I don't know yet, but I think we'll for sure be more than just one."
  • Jayden Daniels on playing with TE Chig Okonkwo:
    "Chig's been fun, man. His personality shows a lot. It's pretty awesome. He's a very good locker room guy. And then out there on the field, man, you can see him with his speed and everything. Give him the ball and space, man, he can make a lot happen."
  • Dan Quinn on what he saw in Blough that made him confident in his ability to be a coordinator:
    "Yeah, I think system-wise he had a real vision, you know, for what that would look like with Jayden and his teammates and from an offense and how we could best feature him. So that's where it started. I think he was always somebody we knew would develop into this role as a play caller. He came in as a coach kind of ahead of the curve, so he had a bigger vision, and a perspective maybe that, you know, like a coach just coming out of school or something in that space wouldn't. So, we've been excited. And then as we get into camp, there'll be a few more call it 'periods' where it's not just scripted and that's not just for David or Daronte, but it's like a waterfall effect that makes everybody better. How do you sub? How do you go through the process? Coaches are to the side. And so, we'll have a good bit of that as well once we open up training camp."
  • Daronte Jones on CB Trey Amos:
    "You know, Trey has been attacking everything that we put in front of him both mentally, physically, and so we're excited about where he is right now. And as he continues to grow to be an NFL football player and do the things we're asking him to do."
  • Dan Quinn on what Nick Cross adds to the back end:
    "Well some of it you won't see yet. But there is a really physical style of box, style of play to him. He's got more speed maybe than even I thought, you know, playing in the deep part of the fields. And so, by the week, like our first week we played almost all middle field coverages where we were featuring guys high and low the last week. It's been more of the two-high spaces. So, we're also experimenting and learning what each of the guys can do. But I think, I feel the speed, the quickness of somebody that's got that kind of size."
  • David Blough on collaboration with players:
    "Yeah, certainly. You know, we had a player send a 2003 Varsity Wing T Playbook, a picture just this past weekend. Somebody shared that with me, one of our offensive linemen of course. And then, [laugh] and then, you know, from the quarterbacks to all the rooms, to all the coaching staff, this has been collaborative. We're building it together, and at the end of the day, man, you get 65 snaps on a Sunday roughly to put your guys in the position to be successful. And that's, you know, that's what we're building towards."
  • Dan Quinn on RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt's workload:
    "Yeah, I think number one, new system again. So, as he's heading in from year one to two, what do you want to see differently? We've certainly made in the passing game, one of the steps would be for Bill in that space. Also, working on the kick return side of things. So, those would be a few that come to mind. The natural running instincts, whether it's running from the gun or from under center, that kind of handles itself. But certainly, in the passing game and on the return side are two things we're wanting to see elevated over the rest of this and even into camp as well."
  • Jayden Daniels on taking on more responsibility in year three:
    "I would say it's kind of, the standard hasn't changed, you know, since I was able to come out here and obviously make an impact and, you know, guys are looking at me since year one. But now it's just like, 'okay, how can I be able just to build a connection with everybody within the locker room?'. I do have a voice in a lot of people listen to what I'm going to say, but from there, just continue to just show up and just be myself every day."
  • Sonny Styles on handling expectations:
    "Yeah, I think the expectations I have for myself are already high enough so anyone else's expectations can't exceed those. So, I think when you look at it like that, it's like why would you feel pressure for anyone else? If you have high expectations for yourself and you're always attacking and striving to get better, the outside world, what they think or expect of you doesn't really phase you."
  • Antonio Williams on how he became a polished route runner:
    "Yeah, I work with a lot of different people, but I think it's just really trying to perfect your craft and then taking a lot of stuff from other guys and just watching film and learning from them. So, I've always been a student of the game and always looking for ways to improve and get better."
  • Chig Okonkwo on his expectations for his first season with Washington:
    "That's the plan for me is to take that next step of my career and becoming the player that I know I can be. I feel like this is definitely the place to do it."
  • Laremy Tunsil on working with Josh Conerly:
    "We're working every day; every single day. He came to work with me every day. He ate right. It's protein for lunch and breakfast. There's no carbs for dinner. There's supplements every day. It's a routine that we have to live by."
  • Dan Quinn on what QB Jayden Daniels still needs to learn heading into training camp:
    "I would say, let's say 80 percent in. But knowing it and then making the plays come to life that's different. The thing that he works at, and you can tell so quickly is like his ability to process. So, for him, the reps of doing it over and over is helpful. On this day of installs, we have a certain set of plays and then we do another one on the next day and another one. So, you don't get like continuity of like, 'Hey, I want to run that concept, you know, 15 times to get a real groove of it'. That will take place in camp. And you put a lot in and then you kind of, 'Okay, this is out, we're going to feature this a little bit more'. And you start to tailor by player and by the concept. And so, what are the things that he loves? Some of the guys will get together with him over the summer and then when we get back to camp, that install process isn't new again, but what can we add to it? So, it's really making it come to life. It's the checks, it's, you know, all the things not playbook, you know, the right look to get into the right play. And I'm excited to see him grow into it and it really suits him."
  • Jayden Daniels on what spring training meant to him:
    "It's been fun just to build this foundation within the new offense, within the guys. It's been fun coming out here and competing at practice and just getting to learn every day and get better."
  • Dan Quinn on Sonny Styles:
    "Yeah, I'd say he has hit all the marks that you can hit at this time of year. The knowledge, the intensity to go for it. What we haven't seen and we will, like the blitz ability and you know, making plays on the ball with the speed and length, but man, are we pumped with him. I couldn't think of a better person than Kenny [Linebackers Coach Ken Norton Jr.] to help develop him, not missing one step of his development. So, he has absolutely nailed all the markers up to now and we'll kind of continue that as we get into training camp, but he's off to a hell of a start."

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