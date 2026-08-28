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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Ravens | How to watch, listen, stream

Aug 28, 2026 at 08:26 AM
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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are concluding the preseason with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • Last year, the Commanders finished 0-3 in the preseason.
  • The Commanders have only played the Ravens eight times in the regular season.
  • Last week, Quan Martin recorded his second interception of the preseason.
  • OLB Joshua Josephs recovered a fumble in the first quarter of the Commanders' game against the Detroit Lions and scored a touchdown.

PHOTOS | Final prep before the preseason finale

The Washington Commanders were back on the practice field to begin preparations for the final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders preseason broadcast for Week 3 will air on WUSA9 at 6 p.m. **The game can also be aired on the team website and app.**

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Hall of Famer John Riggins and Dan Hellie as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA

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