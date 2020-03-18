Reports: Ereck Flowers Agrees To Terms With Miami Dolphins

A first-round pick in 2015, Flowers began his NFL career as a tackle but struggled mightily with the New York Giants. After starting 55 games for the Giants over three-plus seasons, Flowers was released in October of 2018. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars a few days later, starting at left tackle from Week 11 until the end of the regular season.

The Redskins took a flyer on Flowers last March by signing him to a one-year, $4 million contract and initially inserted him at left tackle in the absence of perennial Pro Bowler Trent Williams, who was holding out. But once the Redskins signed veteran Donald Penn during training camp, Penn started at left tackle and Flowers moved inside to left guard. The pair started nearly every game together in 2019.

Flowers' transition to guard was an immense success and prompted a big pay day in free agency. According to reports, Flowers signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins worth $30 million, which equates to a yearly salary that's more than double what he made in Washington.

The Redskins currently have a few options to replace Flowers, starting with 2019 fourth-round pick Wes Martin. Martin was a solid backup last season and played well in the absence of guard Brandon Scherff, and since the Redskins franchise tagged Scherff on Monday, Martin now has the opportunity to start alongside him.