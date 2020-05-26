First Lady Azusa Hangs Up Her Poms

I still clearly remember the day of my first prep class four years ago. I made one of the biggest decisions of my life and took three months of leave from work and flew to Washington D.C. the day before.. I left Japan where I spent my 20 plus years of my life, a financially stable job and moved to a city I've never lived before with no friends or family… Needless to say I was a ball of nerves on that first walk from Morgan Blvd Metro FedExField, . Of course, I prepared very well in advance to minimize risk but If I actually didn't take these actions, I wouldn't be at where I am right now. So, when you want to achieve something, set a clear goal, prepare very well and the most important thing is to take ACTION!

I learned it from my teammates. The Washington Redskins Cheerleaders are one of the most diverse teams in the NFL. We are comprised of women who have different backgrounds, different races, and different talents. Some teammates are good at socializing with fans, some are good at dancing and some of them are so photogenic. Each one of my teammates knows their strength and is confident about it. It was eye opening to me. Japan is a homogeneous country and most people living there are Japanese whereas the United States has so much diversity. We have a mindset that being similar to others is more comfortable therefore we tend to try to fit into the norm. Through being a Washington Redskins Cheerleader, I gradually accepted my differences and uniqueness. I focused more on my own strengths and being the authentic ME. "Oh, it's okay that I don't speak English like everyone else. Instead of that, I'm good at XYZ." This mindset definitely boosted my confidence.