Five takeaways from Washington's 2023 season

The Washington Commanders finished up their 2023 season last week, which means that now is the time to reflect and look towards the future. Here are five takeaways from the season, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. We learned more about the quarterback position.

The biggest question for the Commanders heading into the 2023 season was whether Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick that showed promise in his first start against the Dallas Cowboys, could become the quarterback of the future.

After seeing Howell go through the entire season, a first for Washington since Kirk Cousins in 2017, and have one of the best statistical single seasons in franchise history, the best answer you can get is that the results were mixed.

There was certainly some good, especially in the first half of the season. Howell showed a willingness to trust his receivers to make explosive plays and made some clutch throws that many of the better quarterbacks playing today make in today's NFL. Plays like his game-tying touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles and several throws he made in the comeback win over the Denver Broncos helped him amass 30 big-time throws, according to Pro Football Focus, which was eighth best among quarterbacks.

However, the quality of opposing defenses increased as the Commanders entered the final stretch of the season, and Howell's performance experienced a gradual regression, so much so that he was pulled twice in favor of Jacoby Brissett. Howell looked skittish in the pocket at times, forced throws into tight windows with low odds of success and led the league in interceptions. He also had 31 turnover-worthy plays, per PFF -- the most in the NFL.

There are some factors that contributed to Howell's problems. Even though the amount of pressure Washington dealt with wasn't all on the offensive line, they aren't blameless, either. He led quarterbacks with 65 sacks taken and batted down passes. Howell also had little help from his running game, mostly because the Commanders rarely utilized it. Washington had the lowest run percentage in the league last year, which led to Washington leading the league in pass attempts.