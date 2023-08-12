Five takeaways from Washington's preseason win over the Browns

5. Commanders need to clean up their play at times.

If there were any issue Washington had in its preseason opener, it was that both the offense and defense played sloppy at times.

Let's start with the defense. Missed tackles and open running lanes were a problem for the unit in the first half, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to capitalize on the mistakes. Some of the most egregious gaffes came on the opening drive, like when Watson avoided a sack from Chase Young and escaped for an eight-yard gain that converted a third-and-4. Moments like that will need to be cleaned up moving forward.

Then there was the offense, which committed some momentum-killing penalties in the first half. The first came on the Commanders' opening drive, when a holding penalty backed the unit up from the 43 to the 33-yard line. That play eliminated the progress Washington had made on the previous four plays and later forced the team to punt.

And then there was the holding penalty in the end zone that led to a safety on the second drive. Moments like those are examples of how one error can completely disrupt a drive.