Five Things To Know About Brian Quick

Redskins.com's Nick Tolisano provides five things to know about new Washington Redskins *wide receiver Brian Quick, signed on March 24.*
1. Brian Quick is playing for his second NFL Team. Drafted out of Appalachian State in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Quick spent his entire career with the Rams before signing with Washington.
In five seasons, he appeared in 67 games, garnering 105 receptions for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Quick's NFL debut came against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 9, 2012, but he didn't make his first reception until later that month against Seattle.
In 2016, the 6-foot-4, 209 pounder appeared in all 16 games and finished with 41 receptions, 564 yards and three touchdowns. Brian Quick became the first Los Angeles Ram to score a touchdown since Jermaine Ross in 1994.
2. Quick is a two-time Division 1 FCS All-American. Quick hasn't put up huge numbers in the NFL, despite having a career year in 2016, but he is still a talented receiver that was a big time player for Appalachian State in his collegiate playing days. The big-bodied wide receiver was named to the FCS All-American team in back-to-back years (2010 and 2011).
His numbers improved every season and he finished his career with school records in receptions (202), receiving yards (3,418) and touchdowns (31).
3. Quick is the highest draft pick ever from Appalachian State.
In the 2012 NFL Draft, Quick became the 20th player to be drafted out of the small school
located in the mountains of Boone, North Carolina. The wide receiver became the highest draft pick ever out of Appalachian State, previously held by Dino Hackett, who was selected 35th overall in 1986.
Quick rose up NFL team's draft boards after he dominated the competition his senior season and was the recipient of the 2011 NCAA FCS Subdivision Elite Wide Receiver Award, after catching 71 passes for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns.
4. Quick becomes the fourth player on the Redskins to be from South Carolina.
Josh Norman, D.J. Swearinger and Bashaud Breeland are joined by the newest Redskin that calls The Palmetto State home.
Quick is a native of Columbia, S.C., and attended Ridge View High School.
The Redskins new offensive threat was a standout in basketball throughout high school before lettering in football his senior year, his first year of organized football since Little League, coming up with 885 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Quick committed to Appalachian State as an unrated prospect.
In the 2006 South Carolina High School State Football Playoffs, Norman and Swearinger's school beat Quick's school 34-19 on their way to winning the State Championship.
5. Quick plays a big role within the community
Being a father of two and an NFL player take up a lot of time on his schedule, but Quick still finds the time to give back to the community.
In his time with the Rams, Quick participated in many community events, including the Taste of the NFL, Autism Speaks Family Fun Night and the All-Community Team Ticket program.