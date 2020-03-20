Reports: Colt McCoy Agrees To Terms With New York Giants

After six seasons with the Washington Redskins, Colt McCoy appears to be signing with an NFC East rival.

According to reports, the 33-year-old quarterback has agreed to terms with the New York Giants to back up franchise signal-caller Daniel Jones.

McCoy, a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2010, started 21 games over his first three NFL seasons before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. A year later, McCoy signed with the Redskins to back up Kirk Cousins. He remained in the burgundy and gold through the 2019 campaign.

McCoy's best stretch with the Redskins came in 2014, when he completed more than 70% of his passes for 1,057 yards and four touchdowns across five appearances (four starts). But over the next five seasons, he only saw playing time in six games.

Injuries certainly played a factor. He finished the 2014 on Injured Reserve because of a neck injury, and after Alex Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury during the 2018 season, McCoy cracked his right fibula two games later. He did not see the field again until Week 5 of this season against the New England Patriots.