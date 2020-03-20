News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Reports: Colt McCoy Agrees To Terms With New York Giants

Mar 20, 2020 at 01:21 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

giants-colt-mccoy-agree-to-terms

After six seasons with the Washington Redskins, Colt McCoy appears to be signing with an NFC East rival.

According to reports, the 33-year-old quarterback has agreed to terms with the New York Giants to back up franchise signal-caller Daniel Jones.

McCoy, a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2010, started 21 games over his first three NFL seasons before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. A year later, McCoy signed with the Redskins to back up Kirk Cousins. He remained in the burgundy and gold through the 2019 campaign.

McCoy's best stretch with the Redskins came in 2014, when he completed more than 70% of his passes for 1,057 yards and four touchdowns across five appearances (four starts). But over the next five seasons, he only saw playing time in six games.

Injuries certainly played a factor. He finished the 2014 on Injured Reserve because of a neck injury, and after Alex Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury during the 2018 season, McCoy cracked his right fibula two games later. He did not see the field again until Week 5 of this season against the New England Patriots.

Over six seasons, McCoy completed 68.2% of his passes for 1,679 yards and eight touchdowns.

Related Content

news

5 thing to know about QB Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders have traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, giving them an answer at the position for the 2022 season. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' new quarterback.

news

2022 Washington Free Agency Journal

Stay up to the minute with all the latest reports, and be sure to check back with Washingtonfootball.com and the Washington Football Team app for continuing 2022 free agency coverage.

news

Who are all of Washington's 2022 free agents?

With NFL free agency set to begin March 16, Washington players with expiring contracts will have the opportunity to re-sign with the team or test the open market.

news

2022 free agency preview | Safety

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the safeties.

news

2022 free agency preview | Offensive line

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the offensive linemen.

news

2022 free agency preview | Defensive line

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the defensive linemen.

news

2022 free agency preview | Running back

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the linebackers.

news

Commanders 2022 free agency timeline

Check back here throughout free agency with reports about who Washington has added to its roster.

news

2022 free agency preview | Linebacker

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the linebackers.

news

2022 free agency preview | Tight ends

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the tight ends.

news

2022 free agency preview | Cornerback

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. After taking a look at the receivers, next up are the cornerbacks.

news

2022 free agency preview | Wide receiver

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. First up are the wide receivers

Advertising