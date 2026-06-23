'I see myself': Laremy Tunsil has high expectations for Josh Conerly

Conerly, who entered the NFL at just 21 years old, looks stronger and more confident heading into his second season. His arms have more definition, and his face is a bit thinner. He dropped his body fat percentage and replaced it with muscle, mostly by dieting, eating cleaner and eating less. Conerly joked that it's now easier to sit on a bull rush, but it's allowed him to play with more comfort on the field.

Tunsil said all that progress is the result of him and Conerly "working our a** off" in Alabama, where Tunsil goes to train during the offseason. It's long been a yearly tradition for Tunsil to work with his own trainers in the offseason instead of attending the team's voluntary workouts, and it's hard to argue with the results. Tunsil is one of the best left tackles in the league who holds his own against the likes of Myles Garrett and prides himself on the improvements he has made as a run blocker.

But Tunsil also remembers what it's like to be in Conerly's position as a young player trying to find his way in the NFL. Tunsil had players like Branden Albert, who spent his last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins when Tunsil was just starting his career, Mike Pouncey, Ja'Wuan James and several other offensive linemen who showed him how to be a professional player and have a long career.

Tunsil sees Conerly's determination to be one of the top players at his position, which helped encourage him to offer a helping hand. He offered Conerly the chance to work out with him in Alabama, where he could learn how to build a routine, eat the right kind of food to stay in shape and learn from Tunsil's strength trainers.