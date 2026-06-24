Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high.

The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. After starting off the series with the Philadelphia Eagles, we're moving on to the Dallas Cowboys, who the Commanders will play in Week 2.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 20

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Individual stats leaders

Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (4,552)

Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (30)

Rushing Yards -- RB Javonte Williams (1,201)

Rushing TDs -- RB Javonte Williams (11)

Receiving Yards -- WR George Pickens (1,429)

Receiving TDs -- WR George Pickens (9)

Tackles -- LB Shemar James (91)

Sacks -- DE Jadaveon Clowney (8.5)

Interceptions -- S Donovan Wilson (2)

Key additions in free agency

S Jalen Thompson

CB Cobie Durant

DE Sam Williams

S P.J. Locke

CB Derion Kendrick

2026 Draft class

S Caleb Downs

EDGE Malachi Lawrence

OLB Jaishawn Barham

T Drew Shelton

CB Devin Moore

EDGE LT Overton

WR Anthony Smith

Key questions