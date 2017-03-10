In Role Of Enforcer, D.J. Swearinger Ready To Earn Respect

That dream became a reality on Friday, as the Washington Redskins announced that they have signed Swearinger.

"I'm blessed and so ready for this opportunity to follow my idol Sean Taylor," Swearinger said on "Redskins Nation." "Its huge footsteps but I want to pick up where he left off."

"I used to watch him with Ed Reed and all those guys in the secondary. A lot of those Miami guys I grew up watching. [His] rookie year was my freshman year and he had No. 36 so I got 36, which is actually a family number that my dad and uncle wore. The No. 36 has stuck with me since then. I was a quarterback wearing No. 36 after our quarterback got hurt."

While Swearinger admitted that he was little bit worried about where his career was going to go after playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans, all in just four years, he quickly found a new place to call home with the Redskins.

"I just figured Washington would be a good fit for me," Swearinger said. "When my agent gave me the call I was so happy that it was Washington and I said 'let's do it.'"