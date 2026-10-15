Question of the week: How do the Commanders take down the 49ers?

The Washington Commanders are heading to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers and end their undefeated stretch to start the season. It's a challenging matchup, but the "Command Center" crew believes that Washington has a chance.
Here's a little of what they think about the upcoming game:
Smoot: Can we say that this team does a good job of playing up? You tell us a team is better than us, we're gonna beat you. You tell us the team is supposed to beat us, not so quick, my friend ... Let's say the facts: no matter what they say, Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level. I still believe we got the best quarterback in this game.
Paulsen: When Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan have played a Brian Flores defense, that is the worst they've played all season for...the last three seasons. So, there's a consistency there. We talked about some of the differences between what Daronte [Jones] is doing and what Flores is doing. But it's a new defense, Year 1 versus Year 6. But I'm kinda like, maybe we can detail some of that stuff up. And obviously he [Jones] was there with some of those [games]. We can detail that out.
Moss: How aggressive are they gonna be with JD [Jayden Daniels]? Do they bring something more? You gotta think about it: he's so good at throwing the football. He has so much precision when he sits back there and put that foot in the ground and throw that ball. You almost...gotta be sure what you do, because...will they have 54 [Fred Warner] spying him? ... I think this game against the 49ers all boils down to how five will be able to really shine when they dial it up, because they're gonna bring it.