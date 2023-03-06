Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has the Commanders taking in the first round

Kiper also wrote that he would have liked to have seen how Witherspoon performed at the Combine, but he will need to wait until Witherspoon's pro day on March 30 for that. Witherspoon tweaked his hamstring and did not run the 40 or any other drill.

That does not do much to change people's opinions about his potential in the NFL, though.

"He plays with anticipation, route feel and a consistent sense of urgency to prevent catches, as displayed by his high number of pass breakups," wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. "He plays with ball-hawking eyes and good balance from zone coverage and is very aggressive tackling both after the catch and in run support."

As Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner said in his top 10 cornerback rankings in January, "None can hold a candle" to Witherspoon's production.