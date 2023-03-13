News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Mar 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

We're heading into the fourth season of the Ron Rivera era, and the Washington Commanders have a pristine opportunity to strengthen their roster.

In his first season as Washington's head coach, Rivera took Chase Young, who became the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, with the No. 2 overall pick. The next season, he drafted Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick, and the former Kentucky Wildcat showed promise in his first season. And last year, the Commanders took Jahan Dotson, who wasted no time in becoming a valuable member of the Commanders' receiving corps.

Now, the Commanders have the No. 16 overall pick, and analysts are predicting them to go with a plethora of positions, from offensive line to cornerback and linebacker, at that spot.

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Here are the players we have covered so far:

Next, we're moving to the other side of the ball and addressing another player on the offensive line who could help the Commanders immediately.

Paris Johnson, T Ohio State

The offensive line was one of the Commanders' biggest problems in 2022. Just as it did in 2021, the group experienced several injuries to starters at various points in the season, but unlike two seasons ago, when the team was able to make do with a patchwork of backups, it crumpled at inopportune moments.

To put it plainly, the group needs more stability, and that starts at the tackle position, where Cornelius Lucas and Sam Cosmi rotated in the second half of the season. Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner and Sam Monson have an answer for that in their latest mock draft, and it involves taking one of the best offensive linemen available in this year's class.

"You can expect some growing pains early on due to Johnson's limited experience, but that's the nature of the tackle position. If he's dedicated to his craft, he'll be a stud."

