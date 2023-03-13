Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Pass protection is where Johnson stands out the most. He is coming off his best PFF pass blocking grade (77.8), and that includes three straight games where he had a grade of at least 86.3. He excels at lateral mobility, which allows him to mirror defensive ends and counter their quickness. He put those skills on display at the Combine, but some of the best examples of how effective he can be came against Iowa in Week 8, when he kept C.J. Stroud clean on 34 pass-blocking snaps.

Johnson feels that what he has done on film proves that he is the best tackle in this year's draft, but he wants to prove that he can help the team that drafts him no matter what his position will be.