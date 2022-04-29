Here's everything you need to know ahead of Round 2

The Washington Commanders are heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they're doing so with more capital.
After initially being slated to pick at No. 11 overall, the Commanders traded the pick to the New Orleans Saints to move back to No. 16 overall, which they used on wide receiver Jahan Dotson. In addition to swapping spots in the first round, the Commanders also picked up a third-round pick (No. 98 overall) and another fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall).
The move gives Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew what they wanted, which was more flexibility in the middle rounds. They mentioned on Monday that there are possible starters in that area of the draft. Now, rather than waiting until Day 3 after picking at No. 47 overall to be on the clock again, the Commanders will get another crack at addressing their position needs.
And Mayhew didn't rule out the possibility of trading down again, either.
"I think we've got a good group of picks now but we're gonna look at every opportunity to make ourselves better," Mayhew said. "If we get an opportunity to go back tomorrow that makes sense for us and we've got a good group of players we feel comfortable with, and we're not going past that group then we'll consider going back."
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Day 2.
Dates, Times and More
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates and times:
Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m. EST
- Each team is provided seven minutes to their selection and five minutes for Rounds 3-6
Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7): noon EST
- After the conclusion of Round 6, teams are provided four minutes to make their selection
Commanders coverage
The Commanders' draft coverage, sponsored by MGM, will begin with a pre-draft show at 6:30 p.m. featuring senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson as well as Santana Moss and Logan Paulsen. The team will be back once the Commanders are on the clock ahead of the 47th and 98th overall pick and wrap up the night after the conclusion of Round 3. The pre-draft, draft pick and post-draft shows can be found on Commanders.com, the Commanders app, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Commanders' current picks
- Round 2, pick 47 (from Colts)
- Round 3, pick 98 (Compensatory pick - from Saints)
- Round 4, pick 113
- Round 6, pick 189
- Round 7, pick 230
- Round 7. pick 240 (from Eagles through Colts)