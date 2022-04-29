News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Round 2

Apr 29, 2022 at 05:23 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Draft_Day_2
Mikeyy Owens/NFL

The Washington Commanders are heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they're doing so with more capital.

After initially being slated to pick at No. 11 overall, the Commanders traded the pick to the New Orleans Saints to move back to No. 16 overall, which they used on wide receiver Jahan Dotson. In addition to swapping spots in the first round, the Commanders also picked up a third-round pick (No. 98 overall) and another fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall).

The move gives Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew what they wanted, which was more flexibility in the middle rounds. They mentioned on Monday that there are possible starters in that area of the draft. Now, rather than waiting until Day 3 after picking at No. 47 overall to be on the clock again, the Commanders will get another crack at addressing their position needs.

And Mayhew didn't rule out the possibility of trading down again, either.

"I think we've got a good group of picks now but we're gonna look at every opportunity to make ourselves better," Mayhew said. "If we get an opportunity to go back tomorrow that makes sense for us and we've got a good group of players we feel comfortable with, and we're not going past that group then we'll consider going back."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Day 2.

Dates, Times and More

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates and times:

Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m. EST

  • Each team is provided seven minutes to their selection and five minutes for Rounds 3-6

Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7): noon EST

  • After the conclusion of Round 6, teams are provided four minutes to make their selection

Related Links

Commanders coverage

The Commanders' draft coverage, sponsored by MGM, will begin with a pre-draft show at 6:30 p.m. featuring senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson as well as Santana Moss and Logan Paulsen. The team will be back once the Commanders are on the clock ahead of the 47th and 98th overall pick and wrap up the night after the conclusion of Round 3. The pre-draft, draft pick and post-draft shows can be found on Commanders.com, the Commanders app, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Commanders' current picks

  • Round 2, pick 47 (from Colts)
  • Round 3, pick 98 (Compensatory pick - from Saints)
  • Round 4, pick 113
  • Round 6, pick 189
  • Round 7, pick 230
  • Round 7. pick 240 (from Eagles through Colts)

Commanders round-by-round breakdown

Related Content

news

Jahan Dotson's ability in contested catches has a cool origin story

Dotson is one of the most impressive contested catchers in his draft class, but it took years of work and some help from his family

news

2022 NFL Draft Grades | Experts Applaud Commanders For Selecting 'Fearless' Jahan Dotson, Snatching Up More Later Round Picks

The Commanders added fire power to their receiving corps by selecting Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick, and draft experts have commended the move.

news

Why the Commanders couldn't pass up on taking Jahan Dotson

The Commanders could have traded back again in the first round, but they decided that Dotson was too valuable.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reactions, grades and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 29, 2022.

news

Dotson ready to add his skills to Commanders offense

Dotson brings versatility, smooth route-running and competitiveness to make contested catches.

news

5 things to know about WR Jahan Dotson

The Washington Commanders drafted Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick. Here are five things to know about the newest member of the receiver corps.

news

Commanders trade 11th overall pick to New Orleans Saints

The Commanders obtained the Saints' first-, third- and fourth-round picks in the trade.

news

London Fletcher joins Commanders as in-game analyst

In addition to being part of the Commanders' gameday programming, Fletcher will also join the Commanders' wide variety of programming with analysis and film breakdown sessions.

news

Final round of mock drafts project Commanders to take WR with 11th overall pick

The final mock drafts are in, and the experts believe the Commanders will go offense in the first round.

news

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

In just a few more hours, the Washington Commanders will be on the clock to make their selection with the 11th overall pick.

news

Wake Up Washington | With the 11th overall pick, the Washington Commanders select...

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Advertising