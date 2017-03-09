News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Pierre Garçon Signs With The San Francisco 49ers

Mar 09, 2017 at 10:50 AM
pierre-garcon-ravens-redskins-2016-660-350.jpg

On the first day of free agency, wide receiver Pierre Garçon has opted to go west, signing with the San Francisco 49ers. He played in Washington for five years.

After five seasons with the Washington Redskins, Pierre Garçon has a new home in the NFL. On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of Garçon on the opening day of the new league year.

Garçon will be a tough player to replace, as he was Washington's most consistent since signing with the Redskins on March 13, 2012. He recorded 376 receptions for 4,549 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In his Redskins debut against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9, 2012, Garçon's immediately made an impact. On Washington's opening drive, he caught three passes for 21 yards. Then on the next drive, Garçon was on the receiving end of one of the most iconic plays in franchise history, catching a short pass from Robert Griffin III and turning it into an 88-yard touchdown.

Despite being limited to just 10 games that season (Washington would go 9-1 in games he was active), Garçon led the team in receiving yards with 633. He also caught four touchdown receptions.

In 2013, Garçon had his best statistical year to date in the NFL, as he caught a franchise single-season record 113 passes for 1,346 yards and five touchdowns.

The Mount Union product caught at least five passes every game, highlighted by an 11-catch, 144-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys that set the new franchise record for receptions in a single season.

The previous record holder was Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Monk, who caught 106 passes in 1984.

"I'm excited for him," Monk said. "It's an opportunity that doesn't come along very often, so whenever you have an opportunity to set a record with the NFL or a team, it's a great opportunity. Having set the record myself, I understand how exciting it is, so I'm excited for him. Records are meant to be broken.

Pierre Garcon Named Redskins' 2016 Walter Payton Man Of The Year

The Washington Redskins announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, that they have selected wide receiver Pierre Garcon as the team's 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"I didn't expect to have it as long as I had it, but I'm glad the pressure is off of me now. He has the opportunity to step forward and get all the praise and the glory for it."

Over the next two seasons, Garçon recorded 140 receptions for 1,529 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2016, Garçon recorded his second 1,000-yard season in Washington, leading the Redskins in receiving yards (1,041) and receptions (79).

Against the Green Bay Packers in a 42-24 victory on Sunday Night Football, Garçon tallied a season-high 116 receiving yards, 70 of which came on a third quarter touchdown reception.

Garçon finishes his time with the Redskins in the top 10 in both receptions (376) and receiving yards (4,549). His 21 touchdown receptions are also tied for 12th most in team history.

With Garçon's departure, the Redskins with a current receiving corps that includes Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder, Maurice Harris and Ryan Grant among others.

Advertising