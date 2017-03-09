Pierre Garçon Signs With The San Francisco 49ers

Garçon will be a tough player to replace, as he was Washington's most consistent since signing with the Redskins on March 13, 2012. He recorded 376 receptions for 4,549 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In his Redskins debut against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9, 2012, Garçon's immediately made an impact. On Washington's opening drive, he caught three passes for 21 yards. Then on the next drive, Garçon was on the receiving end of one of the most iconic plays in franchise history, catching a short pass from Robert Griffin III and turning it into an 88-yard touchdown.

Despite being limited to just 10 games that season (Washington would go 9-1 in games he was active), Garçon led the team in receiving yards with 633. He also caught four touchdown receptions.

In 2013, Garçon had his best statistical year to date in the NFL, as he caught a franchise single-season record 113 passes for 1,346 yards and five touchdowns.

The Mount Union product caught at least five passes every game, highlighted by an 11-catch, 144-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys that set the new franchise record for receptions in a single season.

The previous record holder was Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Monk, who caught 106 passes in 1984.