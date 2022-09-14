Wake Up Washington | Players, Coach Rivera appreciate 'awesome' crowd energy at FedExField during Week 1

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Sep 14, 2022
Hannah Lichtenstein

More than 58,000 fans poured into FedExField on Sunday to witness the Washington Commanders' season opener. The noise and the hype from the crowd was noticeable throughout the game, influencing the energy at different moments on both sides of the ball for Washington.

"It was a lot of fun…They [fans] kept it entertaining. Obviously when Jacksonville was on the field, they made it tough especially after the lull there," Carson Wentz said. "And when we got a couple big plays you could really feel the energy and the momentum in the stadium…hats off to the fans for trusting us, believing in us and staying with us."

One of those couple big plays happened within Washington's final defensive series. The ball was back in Trevor Lawrence's hands with less than two minutes to play, and the Commanders were up by six. The defense did a solid of job of ensuring the Jaguars did not gain any more yardage by forcing costly errors, with the final dagger being Darrick Forrest’s interception. During that drive, head coach Ron Rivera could feel the support from the stands all around, rallying his side to hold strong and get a stop.

"We got a little bit of energy going, got some crowd behind us, which was awesome," Rivera said. "Really appreciate the fans coming out and getting behind us and pushing."

Curtis Samuel, who finished with 12 touches for 72 touches and a (historic first-ever Commanders) touchdown, was galvanized by the energy coming from fans on the afternoon. After missing most of 2021 with injuries, the wide receiver will not be taking any opportunity to play in front of this kind of crowd for granted and looks forward to the next home matchup, which comes in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It was amazing. I thank the fans and everybody that came out and cheered us on today," Samuel said. "We can't wait to be back."

