Recap: USO-Metro Club presented by Lockheed Martin, Redskins vs. Panthers

The USO-Metro Club presented by Lockheed Martin was open for the third game of the season against the Panthers. Active duty military, veterans and their family members received complimentary food and drink from Famous Dave's, music and more. There was a raffle, which included autographed items from several Redskins players. The USO-Metro Club will be open again prior to kickoff for the game against the Cowboys on October 21.
Thank you to the following partners for your support of the Club:
Founding Partner: Lockheed Martin
Liberty Partners: GEICO Military, Redskins Salute
Patriot Partners: MOAA, Pepsi, Safeway