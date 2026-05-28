 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders welcome Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride 250 to Northwest Stadium

May 28, 2026 at 03:30 PM
Author Image
Hannah Lichtenstein

Senior Brand & Content Writer

Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

A stream of cyclists was greeted with raucous cheering upon entering Legends Plaza at Northwest Stadium on the morning of Tuesday, May 26. Their trek from Arlington, Virginia, through Washington, D.C. to Landover, Maryland, had its fair share of hiccups, with participants battling mechanical issues and wet pavement. Along the way, though, no matter the challenges, members of the group picked each other up and rallied each other on.

"We leave nobody behind. We have a saying, 'We start together. We ride together. We finish together. We are Soldier Ride,'" said Jonas Harmon, Associate Director of the Soldier Ride Program for Wounded Warrior Project. "These guys are used to taking care of each other. They look to their left, they look to their right, and they take care of those people."

One of Wounded Warrior Project's marquee programs, Soldier Ride helps veterans build confidence and strength through shared physical activity and bonds of service. In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, this year's edition of the ride was expanded to a never-before-seen scale.

Starting on May 14 and running through May 29, 80 warriors, riding in relay-like, 250-mile segments, will cycle 1,000 miles from Jacksonville, Florida, to New York City. With the riders crossing the nation's capital around Memorial Day, the Washington Commanders were thrilled and honored to host Soldier Ride for a stop at Northwest Stadium.

Having long been a Wounded Warrior Project partner, the NFL was eager to help out once it got word that a special Soldier Ride was in the works.

"Our partnership's contact mentioned, 'Hey we're going to go big this year. We're going to go from Jacksonville, Florida, all the way up to New York City at Ground Zero. Do you think any of the clubs would be interested in hosting?'" said RJ Stafford, the NFL's current Army fellow. "I reached out to all the clubs along the route ... [Washington Salute lead] Chris [Bailey] is incredible. He was like, 'Yes absolutely. Let's do something.'"

From his experience in the Navy to his role with the Commanders' military programming, Bailey is familiar with the incredible work Wounded Warrior Project does. Upon learning that the Soldier 250 route would take the riders through D.C., he "jumped at the opportunity" for the Commanders to get involved.

"We were honored to welcome Wounded Warrior Project and their Soldier Ride 250 participants for a short rest stop at Northwest Stadium," Bailey said. "Seeing the camaraderie and team spirit, listening to their stories of service and sacrifice, and most importantly hearing the laughter and joy from the riders is exactly why the Salute to Service initiative exists."

A little rain and cloudy skies didn't put a damper on the morning. The veterans were reveling in exercise endorphins, enjoying a tour of the field and Commanders locker room and overall appreciating the chance to be together. That camaraderie is exactly why former Army nurse and Paralympian Kelly Elmlinger felt pulled to participate this year. Typically, the Soldier Ride event hasn't been feasible for her due to a busy training schedule.

Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
Annette Lee/Washington Commanders

"You know when something just feel feels right? They had asked me to do this leg and knowing we were going to be in D.C. on Memorial Day, it just felt like everything lined up," Elmling said. "It felt right. And my [triathlon] coach was like, 'Yeah go do it. Go have fun.' It's not necessarily the physical challenge per say coming in here for me but that emotional, social, needing that connection … I need to have this in my life. It doesn't make all the problems go away, but it gives that little boost where you're just like, 'Alright I'm gonna be okay. It's not the end of the world. We don't need to catastrophize.'"

Among the cyclists Elmling, a Segment 3 rider, cheered on as they pulled into the stadium was Army veteran Charles Brass. The Oakland, California native, who served 22 years, is participating in his third Soldier Ride but "none [have been] as intense as this one."

"All I can say is, 'Wow, what a historic event.' I'm so glad to have been chosen for this ride, to commemorate the U.S.' 250th anniversary and then again to celebrate all soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice," Brass said.

The riders from Segment 3 and 4 gained an energy and specific sense of purpose from an unforgettable stop in the DMV area.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. To tour the Capitol, the Martin Luther King monument, the Lincoln Memorial, all the historic spots, it's just amazing. I'm so privileged and blessed to have done this. My heart is just pounding from excitement. It's just beautiful. It's just wonderful."

Brass and 19 teammates will be the group to cap off Soldier Ride 250, completing an approximately 250-mile segment that will take them into New York City by the week's end.

Related Content

news

Jayden Daniels shows comfort, confidence working under center

Although it might have felt like business as usual, the fact that Daniels looked unbothered learning a new offense requiring him to do things he's not as familiar with should be reassuring to both fans and coaches

news

OTA notebook | Jayden Daniels had strong practice in new offense

The Washington Commanders' first OTA of the offseason is in the books, and there was a nearly full crew out on the field to continue preparing for the 2026 campaign. Let's not waste any time and dive into some of the top takeaways from the afternoon.

news

LIVE | HC Dan Quinn addresses the media ahead of OTAs

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before the start of Phase 3 of the Commanders' offseason workout program.

news

Shawn Springs wants to see competition in Commanders' RB room

It seems as though the Washington Commanders have a bit of a logjam at the running back position, and Springs provided the perfect answer for how the Commanders can sort things out on the most recent episode of "Get Loud."

news

Wake Up Washington | Time to kick off Phase 3

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 27, 2025.

news

3 things to watch during Commanders OTAs

The Washington Commanders are beginning Phase 3 of their offseason workout program this week with OTAs that will feature both the veterans and rookie class on the field at the same time. Here are three things to keep an eye on during Wednesday's practice.

news

Sonny Styles explains position switch from safety to 1st-round caliber linebacker

Styles wouldn't call it seamless, but the transition has worked out in his favor. The work he's put in over the last two years has built up his confidence, so much so that he feels ready for both the professional game and the next step in his transition.

news

Question of the week: What are the 'must-watch' games of Washington's season?

Analysts Logan Paulsen, Fred Smoot and Brian Mitchell gave their thoughts on the latest episode of the "Command Center" podcast and gave their list of games they have circled on the calendar.

news

Terry McLaurin loves David Blough's new offense

The Washington Commanders haven't revealed much about offensive coordinator David Blough's new scheme, but we do know that it will involve a heavy dosage of Terry McLaurin.

news

Kaytron Allen eager to compete for role in Commanders' backfield

Allen, one of the Washington Commanders' two sixth-round picks, is not guaranteed a roster spot because of where he was drafted and the depth at the running back position, but he's ready to earn a spot in Washington's backfield.

news

Commanders finalize 2026 preseason, joint practice schedule

The Washington Commanders have announced their full 2026 preseason schedule, which will include one home game against the Miami Dolphins as well as back-to-back road games against the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.

Advertising