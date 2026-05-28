Commanders welcome Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride 250 to Northwest Stadium

"You know when something just feel feels right? They had asked me to do this leg and knowing we were going to be in D.C. on Memorial Day, it just felt like everything lined up," Elmling said. "It felt right. And my [triathlon] coach was like, 'Yeah go do it. Go have fun.' It's not necessarily the physical challenge per say coming in here for me but that emotional, social, needing that connection … I need to have this in my life. It doesn't make all the problems go away, but it gives that little boost where you're just like, 'Alright I'm gonna be okay. It's not the end of the world. We don't need to catastrophize.'"

Among the cyclists Elmling, a Segment 3 rider, cheered on as they pulled into the stadium was Army veteran Charles Brass. The Oakland, California native, who served 22 years, is participating in his third Soldier Ride but "none [have been] as intense as this one."

"All I can say is, 'Wow, what a historic event.' I'm so glad to have been chosen for this ride, to commemorate the U.S.' 250th anniversary and then again to celebrate all soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice," Brass said.

The riders from Segment 3 and 4 gained an energy and specific sense of purpose from an unforgettable stop in the DMV area.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. To tour the Capitol, the Martin Luther King monument, the Lincoln Memorial, all the historic spots, it's just amazing. I'm so privileged and blessed to have done this. My heart is just pounding from excitement. It's just beautiful. It's just wonderful."