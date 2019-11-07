Redskins Alums Take On Marines In Pro's Vs. G.I. Joes Event Presented By EA Sports Madden NFL 20

"It's just good to talk with these guys and just see how respectful and humble they are," Caldwell said.

Nick Neeley, another marine in attendance, isn't really into video games, but he said it's fun to be around professional players.

"It's super cool to hang out with them," Neeley said. "Their job is such high caliber. Marines are always held to high standards, so being around NFL players who have that same high standard is pretty cool."

Bumgarner said having NFL players spending time at the barracks is "good morale" for all the younger marines.

"That's true especially for those who haven't actually had the chance to get out and do anything on their own," he said.

The Redskins' Salute to Service month will continue throughout the following weeks with plenty of events left to honor members of the military. For Caldwell, who had participated in three other events last week, just spending time around high-character individuals makes it all worth it.

"Just to come out and have some camaraderie, sitting there eating dinner and lunch with these guys, talking about the military and their particular background," Caldwell said. "I just can't thank them enough for their service and the things they do. They're the real warriors."