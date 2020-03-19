News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With TE Logan Thomas

Mar 19, 2020 at 10:17 AM
Commanders.com Staff
redskins-logan-thomas-agree-to-terms

According to reports, the Washington Redskins have agreed to terms with tight end Logan Thomas.

Thomas (6-0, 231) is entering his seventh NFL season after originally being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 42 regular season games with eight starts. Thomas has 35 receptions for 317 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Thomas entered the league as a quarterback and converted to a tight end in 2017 with the Buffalo Bills. 41 of his 42 games played and all of his starts have come at the tight end position.

In 2019, Thomas appeared in 16 games with three starts at tight end and finished the season with 16 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Thomas has appeared in two postseason contests with one start and recorded one reception for five yards.

Thomas played collegiately at Virginia Tech where he appeared in 45 career games and was named Second Team All-ACC in 2011.

Thomas, 28, attended Brookville H.S. in Lynchburg, Va. He was born July 1, 1991.

