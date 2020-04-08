Close To Full Strength, DL Caleb Brantley 'Can't Wait' To Be Back On The Field

It's been a long time since Caleb Brantley was last on a football field.

The past seven months have been a long process, Brantley told Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael. He was on Injured Reserve for all but the first game of the 2019 season, and since then he has dedicated every day towards making a full recovery.

Still, there's no denying that Brantley has stores of untapped potential; that's why the Redskins re-signed him. and he's eager to prove himself along a young and talented defensive front.

"[I'm] almost back being 100%," Brantley said. "I can't wait to just step on the football field."

Long before Brantley was playing for the Redskins, he was a highly touted defensive lineman at the University of Florida. Viewed by many as a second-round prospect, Brantley quickly rose to become a dominant force in the Gators' interior defensive line. He finished his junior season with 31 tackles, 9.5 of which were for a loss, and 2.5 sacks with three quarterback knockdowns.

Brantley declared for the 2017 NFL Draft but fell all the way to the sixth round, where the Cleveland Browns selected him 185th overall. He only played in Cleveland for one season, recording 18 tackles and two sacks in 12 games, but that was enough to convince the Redskins to pick him up off waivers once he was released.

The following two seasons were difficult for Brantley. He only recorded one tackle in seven games during the 2018 season, and then he re-injured his foot in the season opener of the 2019 season. The injury has been particularly daunting for Brantley; he said he has never experienced anything similar in his career.

"This is going to be my toughest test," Brantley said. "So, I look forward to the challenge. I want to challenge myself and see how I can get on top of the situation. I want to come out and prove people wrong."

Fortunately for Brantley, the Redskins defense will provide new opportunities for him to prove himself. Head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio are switching the Redskins from a 3-4 front to a 4-3, which excites Brantley because that's a system he is familiar with dating back to his days at Florida.