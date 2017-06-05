News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Rookie Community Club Takes On Finance Park Demonstration

Jun 05, 2017 at 05:05 AM
finance-park-2017-660-350.jpg

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and the Rookie Community Club teamed up for a fun and educational afternoon Friday with the Finance Park Demonstration.

It's not often that middle school students have the opportunity to teach NFL players a thing or two about financial management, but that's exactly what happened at Junior Achievement Finance Park on Friday.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Rookie Community Club took part in a finance demonstration with help from a group of Thomas Pullen Creative and Performing Arts Academy 8th grade students. The students participating had previously completed the Junior Achievement Finance Park course and were now considered teachers for the day.

"Yeah, it's always a cool experience to come and get a chance to give back to the community a little bit, go through a cool experience like a budgeting situation like this was," rookie center Chase Roullier said. "They're [the students] actually teaching us something and they're actually learning by teaching us as well. It's definitely a cool experience."

Players were assigned a career, salary and life situation from which they had to create a budget. Plenty of laughs were had as players went back and forth with students on what they wanted to spend money on versus what they were allotted. A debriefing session following the exercise led to plenty of players expressing that they had learned lessons that they will use in their own lives.

"Just the importance of making sure you think of everything in your budget," Roullier said. "There are a lot of things that come up that you don't really think of. You know you need rent, and you need a car but there is so many other little things that come up that you need to budget for and that's exactly what we had the opportunity to do in there."

Junior Achievement Finance Park, located just minutes from FedExField, serves approximately 11,000 8th grade students in Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS). The interactive building is used to teach students – and Redskins rookies alike – about the intricacies of financial management, and how to create their own budget. Not only do the students have the chance to interact with members of the Redskins, but teaching can be as helpful as learning.

"So when the students went through this program they were really becoming an adult for the day," said Chelsea Soneira, the vice president of education for Junior Achievement. "I mean that's the whole purpose of Junior Achievement Finance Park is to put them in a risk free environment where they can practice making adult decisions and [have] the students come back and lead that process with the rookies. We get the rookies to experience that and then we give the students leadership opportunity by having them express themselves, express what they learned, make connections that they might not [have] been able to make and then actually be able to give advice. That's a big marker of learning is being able to actually take what you learned and give advice to another person so I think that makes for a very special opportunity."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Hispanic Heritage Night honors and celebrates Hispanic tradition and leaders

During the Washington Commanders' 2023 Hispanic Heritage Night, culture and celebration coincided for an extraordinary evening that honored local businesses and young Hispanic leaders.
news

'It's really important for us to be here': Crucial Catch game promotes early detection, highlights those affected by cancer

Ahead of the Commanders' Thursday Night Football game, Legends Plaza offered a space for fans to receive cancer awareness education and pay tribute to loved ones who have battled the disease.  
news

Commanders honor decades of history during Alumni Homecoming

Legends Plaza at FedExField lived up to its name in a unique way during Week 3 as Washington alumni spanning six decades gathered at the stadium for a fun tailgate with family and fans ahead of kickoff.  
news

Commanders host Digital Pioneers Academy as the school gears up for its inaugural football season

The school prioritizes students as scholars and educates them about accountability, ownership, growth, optimism and empathy. Fostering these attributes while focusing on a future of innovation sets DPA apart from other local schools.
news

Commanders recognize 'inspiration' of Ben's Chili Bowl at restaurant's 65th birthday celebration 

A special kind of block party took over U Street in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 22 as the iconic Ben's Chili Bowl celebrated its 65th anniversary. 
news

Commanders' Salute Day delivers connection, dose of fun to members of the military community

Building on last year's edition, this summer's Salute Day featured a larger military presence, representatives and family members from a dozen nonprofits, a strong turnout from the Washington Salute program and a number of initiatives to ensure the military community in attendance felt celebrated. 
news

Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation launches collaboration with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Initiative expands on the foundation's mission to create positive & measurable impact for local children in need.
news

Commanders come together in DC to celebrate 2023 Capital Pride 

Some Commanders who attended Capital Pride identified as LGBTQ+. Others have loved ones who are a part of the community. Decked out in rainbow "W's," all of these Commanders came together on Saturday for the Pride Parade and Sunday for the Pride Festival to make it loud and clear that Washington football supports LGBTQ+ individuals, celebrates diversity and fosters inclusivity. 
news

Hogfarmers warrior Kennedy Keene celebrates end of leukemia treatment with visit to Commanders practice 

Just last week, Kennedy, 9, finished up her active treatment for Leukemia and had her port removed. The Commanders Charitable Foundation and the Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation coordinated a visit to practice for her family to celebrate the milestone. Thursday also marked the beginning of a new chapter for Kennedy that is filled with many more exciting experiences out in the world. 
news

Commanders partner with OrthoVirginia for fun, educational flag football clinic at the Park

The first-of-its-kind event focused on healthy, safety and longevity in football values shared by OrthoVirginia and the Commanders
news

Commanders join forces with Recycle Track Systems for a Day of Service in Fort Dupont Park

 A collaborative effort between RTS and the Commanders, Monday's clean up event was rooted in the organizations' shared vision of being agents of environmental change in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.
news

Fairfax County Public School system gifted $10K check during SNF vs. Giants

Thanks to a partnership with Fuel Up to Play 60 and American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), the Commanders hosted 10 guests from the Fairfax County Public School system, including students, a coach, a principal and members of the nutrition/food staff for a $10,000 check presentation. 
Advertising