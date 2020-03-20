Five Things To Know About Safety Sean Davis

3. He grew up admiring Sean Taylor.

Davis already has something in common with Collins: they both grew up admiring Sean Taylor.

Davis grew up as a Redskins fan, so he became intimately familiar with Taylor's aggressive style and knowledge of the sport. Like Collins, Davis has tried to mold his own style after Taylor's. He even chose No. 21 -- Taylor's old number -- as his jersey number in 2018 and 2019.

"I just loved how he imposed his will on people," Davis said during his NFL Scouting Combine performance. "[Receivers] were scared to come across the field."

Davis also related to Taylor on a personal level. He said Taylor often seemed quiet and "to himself," which was how Davis described himself.

"I just loved everything about him."

Seeing as how no Redskin has worn a No. 21 jersey since Taylor, it's unlikely that Davis would be able to keep that tradition. But the thought of a secondary that models its skillset after the Redskins great would be a formidable challenge for offenses.

4. He's been a part of stingy defenses.

The Steelers have long been one of the more successful franchises in the NFL. The years that Davis was on the team from 2016-19 were no exception, as they went 33-14 in his first three seasons. He was on Injured Reserve for the final year of his contract in 2019.

But Davis played a pivotal role in turning out some of the stingiest Steelers defense in recent years. He only started one game during his rookie year in 2016, but he helped Pittsburgh finish the season with a top 10 defense in points allowed.

Davis became the starting strong safety in 2017, and the Steelers defense got even better by finishing seventh in points allowed and fifth in points allowed.

Although he was injured in his final year, Davis' production would be a welcomed addition to the Redskins defense.

5. He's trilingual.

By all accounts, Davis is an intelligent player. He majored in communications at Maryland and was able to switch from safety to cornerback with ease.

He also happens to speak three languages.

Davis speaks English, French and Chinese, which is impressive considering that all three of those have different root languages (English is a Germanic language, while French has Romantic roots).