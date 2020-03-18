Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With LB Thomas Davis Sr.

According to reports, the Washington Redskins have agreed to terms with linebacker Thomas Davis Sr.

Davis (6-1, 235) is a 15-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a first-round selection (14th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Davis has started in 174 of the 192 regular season games he has appeared in with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers. He has recorded 1,189 tackles (836 solo), 13 interceptions, 54 passes defensed and 18 forced fumbles per STATS LLC. As a member of the Panthers, he appeared in 11 postseason games with eight starts and notched 61 tackles (42 solo) and 2.0 sacks. He tallied seven tackles (five solo) in Super Bowl 50.

A three-time Pro Bowler (2015-17), Davis currently ranks second among active players in tackles 1,189 (836 solo) per Pro Football Reference. He is also the only active linebacker with 25 or more sacks and 10 or more interceptions. His 54 passes defensed are the most among active linebackers and his 13 interceptions are the second-most behind Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee. He also has the second-most forced fumbles (18) among active inside linebackers behind Tampa Bay's Lavonte David (21).

In 2015 Davis, started in all 16 games and tallied 105 tackles (75 solo), 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, seven passes defensed and four forced fumbles. He became one of two linebackers to ever record at least 100 tackles, 5.0 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in a single season, joining Wilber Marshall (2x, 1986 and 91). He also received First Team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press and First Team All-NFC honors from the Professional Football Writers of America. He was also awarded the Bart Starr Award, given annually to a player who "best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community."

A 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, Davis became the first linebacker to receive the award since Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks was recognized as the Man of the Year in 2000. Davis' efforts through his foundation, the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation, and other means to promote programs for underserved youth have been consistent throughout his career.

Davis played three seasons (2002-04) at Georgia after redshirting in 2001, playing in 38 career games with 28 starts. He earned unanimous first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors as a junior while garnering first-team (Sporting News) and second-team (The Associated Press) All-America recognition.