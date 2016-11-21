Redskins, USAA Hold Salute To Service Game

The Redskins and USAA, The Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the Washington Redskins, have teamed up throughout the 2016 season to honor service members, holding multiple events including the USAA Salute to Service game this past Sunday night vs. the Packers.

The Redskins honored the military at Sunday night's win over the Packers as the primetime battle was also the USAA Salute to Service game. Members of the military were honored throughout the game with special events and recognition.

The evening began with the coining of the referee a little over an hour before game time. USAA's military affairs representative, Ronney Wright, gave the head official a military challenge coin that was then used in the actual coin toss.

Once the game began, three active duty military members were honored on the field for their service. Technical Sergeant Jillian Kozub, Staff Sergeant Zachary Elwood, and Senior Airman Michelle Andrews, and were all recognized during the first quarter. Kozub, an Air Force Dental Technician by trade, is currently serving in the Air Force District of Washington as the 79th Medical Wing Command Chief's Executive Assistant. She has been in the Air Force for 10 ½ years. Elwood is currently working as a 4A271 Biomedical Equipment Technician in the United States Air Force and has been in the Air Force for over 10 years. Andrews, originally from North Carolina, has been serving for three years and is currently a Dental Technician at Andrews AFB.

The Redskins also took some time alongside USAA to honor military members in the offseason and in the weeks leading up to the game itself.

During training camp in Richmond, Va., USAA and the Redskins hosted 50 service members for an NFL Boot Camp on July 28, 2016 at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. The service members were given the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills in five different drills. In addition to the Boot Camp, they also had a special meet and greet with players and received VIP seating to the team's walkthrough that day.

The next month, the Redskins and USAA teamed up once again to hold a walkthrough practice at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Md. The players interacted with the service men and women, fans and elementary school students present at the practice. Many players made sure to really engage with those in attendance and spend extra time thanking them for everything that they do.