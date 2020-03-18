Reports: Redskins Agree To Terms With Guard Wes Schweitzer

According to reports, the Washington Redskins have agreed to terms with offensive guard Wes Schweitzer.

Schweitzer (6-4, 300) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 46 regular season games with 36 starts.

For his 2018 campaign, he made 13 starts blocking for an offense that averaged 389.1 yards and 6.16 yards per play, the sixth-best mark in the NFL.

In 2017, Schweitzer started all 16 games and blocked for an offense that averaged 364.8 yards and 5.93 yards per play, the third-best mark in the NFL.

In postseason play, he has started the two games in which he has appeared.

Schweitzer played collegiately at San Jose State where he appeared in 38 career games. During his senior season, he was named one of four co-captains and was a four-time academic all-conference honoree.