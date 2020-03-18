Five Things To Know About Guard Wes Schweitzer

The Redskins officially have officially signed former Atlanta Falcons guard Wes Schweitzer, the team announced March 21.

Schweitzer, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, is a four-year veteran who has played in many different spots on the offensive line. He was a decorated starter at San Jose State and has been both a starter and backup throughout his professional career.

Schweitzer has appeared in 46 games and started in 36 with the Falcons. It is likely he would compete for a starting position on the offensive line with second-year guard Wes Martin. Here are five things to know about Schweitzer.

1. He was close to taking a very different career path.

Being a professional athlete wasn't always Schweitzer's main goal. He originally wanted to serve his country by joining the Marines.

Football was not one of Schweitzer's priorities for most of his time in high school. He didn't even start in a game until his senior year. He was more focused on wrestling when he transferred to Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was good, too; in fact, he advanced to the 2010 state championships for the 189-pound division.

But then Schweitzer went from 189 to 270 in the summer before his senior year. In his first and only season as a starter, he earned an All-State selection and was voted first-team All-City and All-Region.

Still, Schweitzer was set on joining the Marines. He was on his way to get a physical and swear in when he got a scholarship offer -- the first of six -- from New Mexico. Schweitzer eventually chose San Jose State, effectively shifting the plans for his future.

2. He was a three-year starter at San Jose State.

Schweitzer was relatively quiet in his first two seasons with the Spartans. He redshirted his freshman year and only started in one game in the following season.

He became a permanent starter prior to the 2013 season, and it was a role that he kept for the next three years.

The Spartans had a long string of success with Schweitzer as a left tackle. The offense set a school record of 493.2 yards per game in 2013; he helped quarterback Joe Gray complete 63.6% of his passes in 2014; and he helped the Spartans finish 2015 with a 2,000-yard rushing and passing season.