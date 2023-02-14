Rivera: Howell 'more than likely' to enter offseason workout program as QB1

Now, Rivera believes Howell entering the offseason workout program as the likely starter will be "his opportunity" that he can earn the job long term.

"This is a challenge to him," Rivera said. "If he comes out and does the things he's capable of, we believe he's capable of, he can most certainly be our guy. But we'll find out. That's what competition is going to do, it's going to bring out the best in all our guys."

Howell is, of course, only part of the equation at the position. Rivera added that the team is not done evaluating the position and did not rule out bringing in a veteran quarterback, whether that be Heinicke, who is set to be a free agent in March, or another option. He also mentioned looking at the draft for another player to add to the room.

Even if that were to happen, that still would not prevent Howell from earning the job himself.

If Howell does end up earning the starting job, he will have several playmakers at his disposal that Rivera is confident will be able to help him. Aside from McLaurin, Robinson and Gibson, the Commanders have Curtis Samuel and Dotson as their primary receivers. At tight end, there is a veteran pass-catcher in Logan Thomas with several younger players who could have a bright future.