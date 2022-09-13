Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Gibson's 'dynamic' athleticism in space

Washington Commanders fans are familiar with the fumbling issues that Antonio Gibson dealt with last season and during the preseason, and the third-year running back had heard all the noise that came with them.

Ron Rivera has stuck with Gibson, though, insisting that he was still a key part of the offense. On Sunday, he served up a reminder as to why that is the case.

Gibson was the team's top playmaker during its 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading the way in rushing and receiving with 130 total yards (72 receiving, 58 rushing). He asserted ahead of the game that he was still one of the best backs in the league, and he backed that up with speed, quickness and, most importantly, no fumbles.

There was a reason for Gibson's effectiveness: the team found interesting ways to highlight his athleticism.

"We talked about how he is a young man that when you give him the ball in space," Rivera said. "He's electric and such a dynamic football player."

Most of that involved leaning on Gibson's background as a wide receiver. On his first touch of the game, Gibson was lined up to the left of Carson Wentz and sprinted past safety Andre Cisco before making a catch at the Jaguars' 4-yard line for a 26-yard strike.

Next, on a third-and-1 in the second quarter, Gibson got open on the left side of the field and turned Wentz's pass into a 25-yard gain.

Of course, Gibson's abilities as a running were still on display. Fifty-five percent of Gibson's ground production came in the second half, and he was able to convert three first downs in the process.

Gibson showed why Rivera views him as such an important part of the offense, and it sounds like the plan to keep using him in more unique ways throughout the season.

"Hopefully when Brian Robinsonreturns, you'll get an opportunity to see us use AG a little bit more in space, and try and create opportunities for him to get the ball in space," Rivera said. "And that's what we think we can do with our offensive personnel."