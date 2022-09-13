News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Gibson's 'dynamic' athleticism in space

Sep 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW091322

Washington Commanders fans are familiar with the fumbling issues that Antonio Gibson dealt with last season and during the preseason, and the third-year running back had heard all the noise that came with them.

Ron Rivera has stuck with Gibson, though, insisting that he was still a key part of the offense. On Sunday, he served up a reminder as to why that is the case.

Gibson was the team's top playmaker during its 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading the way in rushing and receiving with 130 total yards (72 receiving, 58 rushing). He asserted ahead of the game that he was still one of the best backs in the league, and he backed that up with speed, quickness and, most importantly, no fumbles.

There was a reason for Gibson's effectiveness: the team found interesting ways to highlight his athleticism.

"We talked about how he is a young man that when you give him the ball in space," Rivera said. "He's electric and such a dynamic football player."

Most of that involved leaning on Gibson's background as a wide receiver. On his first touch of the game, Gibson was lined up to the left of Carson Wentz and sprinted past safety Andre Cisco before making a catch at the Jaguars' 4-yard line for a 26-yard strike.

Next, on a third-and-1 in the second quarter, Gibson got open on the left side of the field and turned Wentz's pass into a 25-yard gain.

Of course, Gibson's abilities as a running were still on display. Fifty-five percent of Gibson's ground production came in the second half, and he was able to convert three first downs in the process.

Gibson showed why Rivera views him as such an important part of the offense, and it sounds like the plan to keep using him in more unique ways throughout the season.

"Hopefully when Brian Robinsonreturns, you'll get an opportunity to see us use AG a little bit more in space, and try and create opportunities for him to get the ball in space," Rivera said. "And that's what we think we can do with our offensive personnel."

The next opportunity for Gibson to show that will be on the road against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 18.

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | New Jaguars coaching staff means more Week 1 homework for Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson eager to make his regular season debut

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 9 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Facing former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson 'means a lot' to Carson Wentz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera wants to see growth from offense to start 2022 season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ryan Kerrigan enjoys 'competitive aspect', chance to mentor in new assistant coaching role

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Martin Mayhew believes Carson Wentz gives Commanders stability at QB

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Key talking points emerge following initial 53-man roster release

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson's teammates want to rally around him as he begins recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Tough decisions made as initial 53-man roster is selected

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for final roster cuts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Preseason finale set to be big opportunity for depth players

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Advertising