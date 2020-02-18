Ron Rivera Explains Recent Roster Moves: 'It's An Opportunity To Establish A New Core'

The timing also benefits the players released, Rivera said, because it gives them plenty of time to find somewhere else to continue their NFL careers.

Rivera said he has a tremendous amount of respect for Norman and that he was a big reason the Carolina Panthers went 15-1 and advanced to Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 season. Norman made his lone Pro Bowl appearance and earned first-team all-pro that year after recording four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), forcing three fumbles and recovering two more.

Norman did not have as much success over his past four seasons with the Redskins. As one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL, he recorded seven interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 43 pass breakups in 58 games (54 starts). And by the end of his tenure, Norman watched from the sidelines after he was benched for unspecified reasons starting Week 11.

Rivera still has high hopes for his former standout, whom he referred to as a "veteran guy with a lot of football left to play." It just wasn't the right fit anymore in Washington.

"It's just that now for us -- new regime, new coaching staff, new players, young players -- we've got to give them an opportunity to grow and change."

Friday's transactions are likely the start of what's sure to be an eventful offseason for the Redskins. Several key players are set to become free agents, while other veterans could face the same fate as Norman and Richardson. There's also the NFL Scouting Combine and free agency, both of which will better prepare Rivera and his staff for what to do with the potentially franchise-changing No. 2 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Whatever moves the Redskins end up making, they'll do so with a singular objective in mind: to create a sustainable winning culture for as long as possible.