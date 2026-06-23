Ambitious Bill Walsh fellow quartet makes the most out of minicamp stint 

Webster can't exactly relate to that journey to the job.

"Originally I had no desire to coach," Webster said bluntly.

Once his career at Arkansas Tech ended, Webster shrugged off a request to stay on as a graduate assistant for a factory job with Tyson Foods. It took less than a year in the corporate world for him to recognize what he described as "a void."

"So, when I got the opportunity to interview and was offered a job in coaching, that was my way of filling that void that I didn't know existed without this game," Webster said.

That opportunity was with Southwest Mississippi Community College back in 2009. Now he's a head coach. As for Joejuan Williams, the "coach" title on his resume is a fresh -- extremely fresh -- addition. Williams was an NFL cornerback for four years and most recently enjoyed time learning under current Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones at the Minnesota Vikings. He officially announced his retirement this year and was pondering what was next.

"I ran into my corners coach at Vandy one day. I was telling him, 'Hey, I plan on coaching probably the '27 season,' and he was like, 'Nah, come in now,'" Williams recalled. "I came in, showed up ever since and it was just natural, being in the room, talking to the guys, teaching them."

He now hopes to have the sort of influence his coaches had on him. Growing up in the projects in Nashville, his coaches from youth football all the way were "always the father figures in [my] life."

Hungry to keep leveling up at these various stages in their coaching careers, Macklin (quarterbacks), Ramey (wide receivers), Webster (special teams) and Williams (defensive backs) were all excited about the opportunity to be a Bill Walsh Fellow during Washington's 2026 minicamp. For two weeks, they were brought into an environment thrilled about their presence and committed to their development.