Ambitious Bill Walsh fellow quartet makes the most out of minicamp stint 

During one of the last days of the Washington Commanders' 2026 minicamp, four young men, who had only been in the building for around a week at this point, took turns giving a solo presentation in front of the entire Washington coaching staff.
"It's a nerve-wracking feeling staring at a head coach and the whole staff, but it truly is a blessing. Nothing could have prepared me for that," David Ramey said. "The feedback and constructive criticism were very well appreciated."
In many ways, the presentation assignment is emblematic of what the Commanders' Bill Walsh Fellowship experience is all about. For two weeks, the fellows, who during minicamp were Ramey, Isaiah Macklin, Jonathan Webster and Joejuan Williams, are immersed in the day-to-day of being an NFL coach. Rather than sit in on meetings, they are expected to get a feel for leadership. Instead of merely listening to other voices, they are pushed to step into their own. At times, it can be uncomfortable, but all of it is for the purpose of growth.
This ambitious minicamp quartet came to coaching from unique paths. Macklin, a current offensive analyst at the University of Virginia, was drawn to the profession when limitation collided with belief.
"I was very limited in my ability as a player," Macklin said. "I wanted to be a great player, but I couldn't be. So, after I got done as a player, I realized that the only way to get someone to as great as I thought I could have been is through coaching."
Meanwhile, for Ramey, it was those all around him who identified a knack for coaching when he was just a kid.
"Growing up my family members and friends always joked that I would be a coach one day just because I was drawing imaginary plays throughout my playing days and all those types of things," Ramey said. "When my playing career came to a finish, I fell in love with coaching once I got an opportunity. I started off as an intern, and I haven't looked back ever since. I can't imagine myself doing anything else."
Webster can't exactly relate to that journey to the job.
"Originally I had no desire to coach," Webster said bluntly.
Once his career at Arkansas Tech ended, Webster shrugged off a request to stay on as a graduate assistant for a factory job with Tyson Foods. It took less than a year in the corporate world for him to recognize what he described as "a void."
"So, when I got the opportunity to interview and was offered a job in coaching, that was my way of filling that void that I didn't know existed without this game," Webster said.
That opportunity was with Southwest Mississippi Community College back in 2009. Now he's a head coach. As for Joejuan Williams, the "coach" title on his resume is a fresh -- extremely fresh -- addition. Williams was an NFL cornerback for four years and most recently enjoyed time learning under current Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones at the Minnesota Vikings. He officially announced his retirement this year and was pondering what was next.
"I ran into my corners coach at Vandy one day. I was telling him, 'Hey, I plan on coaching probably the '27 season,' and he was like, 'Nah, come in now,'" Williams recalled. "I came in, showed up ever since and it was just natural, being in the room, talking to the guys, teaching them."
He now hopes to have the sort of influence his coaches had on him. Growing up in the projects in Nashville, his coaches from youth football all the way were "always the father figures in [my] life."
Hungry to keep leveling up at these various stages in their coaching careers, Macklin (quarterbacks), Ramey (wide receivers), Webster (special teams) and Williams (defensive backs) were all excited about the opportunity to be a Bill Walsh Fellow during Washington's 2026 minicamp. For two weeks, they were brought into an environment thrilled about their presence and committed to their development.
"Upon arriving, before even our first meeting, it was made apparent that the staff knew we would be coming in," Ramey said. "They all addressed us by our first name, which I noticed immediately. That was special to me because you have a feeling of, 'Am I just going to be a fly on the wall? They're not going to pay me any mind,' but they did a great job of making us feel included, which made us feel more comfortable to even have the opportunity to speak up and share some insight on things."
That welcoming vibe wasn't a fluke. Washington's coaches, led by the efforts of coaching chief of staff Sarah Hogan and offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton, make sure they are familiar with the fellows before they arrive. The introduction gives them a taste of the strong-bonded culture in Washington.
"It's been incredible to see the way that they operate," Macklin said. "I think that it's a special place in terms of the people in the building, the culture and how everyone's on the same page on a day-to-day basis."
Football personnel and the fellows are on the same page about making sure the cohort gets as much out of the two weeks as possible. The fellows set their alarms early and get right to the grind of back-to-back meetings, practice and more meetings. Their days don't end until they're among the last in the building.
"You came here to work, and you want these guys to understand you're working," Webster said. "So to be here before he's here -- whoever your answering to -- and not to leave until after he leaves, just don't want anybody thinking that you're not serious about the job you're doing."
There's a respect for the opportunity and a respect for these fellows. In the highly-competitive world of the NFL, it perhaps would be easy to assume a closed-off disposition towards outsiders. But here in Ashburn, there's a sense that 1) For these two weeks, these fellows are part of the brotherhood 2) Coaches on this staff genuinely love to develop others.
"You don't even feel like an intern based on the love that they give, the openness that they have," Williams said. "Every coach in here has been top notch and just pouring out information and tips and nuggets. I've been writing down pretty much every word, and I can't wait to incorporate these things in my game."
There's a lot they look forward to bringing back to their own coaching roles following this experience. Macklin noted the "unique" things the Commanders do in protection and "giving a lot of options for the quarterback at the line of scrimmage." Ramey admires the "phenomenal job" Washington does of building a system "where everything relates to one another" which simplifies teaching the offense.
"I'm constantly reminding myself that you have to be able to teach this offense to someone who just showed up a week before a game who needs to play on Saturday," he said. "If they're comfortable enough to teach that to somebody then maybe it's a good idea to incorporate some of those things into an offense where a guy has a little bit more time."
Webster looks forward to bringing back "cool ways of being able to cover kicks, specifically punts and some of the thought process behind what [Larry] Izzo and JG [John Glenn] do with the coverage teams" to East Central Community College. Williams, who soon goes back to Vanderbilt, has gained a lot of wisdom from Daronte Jones "learning the schematics of ball and situational football and why he calls certain calls."
Beyond the X's and O's, even beyond the tips about instilling and fostering a brotherhood, what's struck these fellows during these two weeks is a clarity and a confirmation. Clarity that what they're teaching in their own programs -- things like finishing, competing and straining, as Macklin pointed out -- is still emphasized at the highest level. Confirmation that they can belong here and achieve their dreams in this profession.
"The first practice here was the first time in a while where football started moving fast again for me," Ramey said. "I remember feeling like, 'Am I in the way? Am I in the right place? Am I doing what I need to be doing?' But to see that it's now slowed down for me at this level makes me feel optimistic about my future and trying to continue to coach at a high level."