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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Chig Okonkwo wants to be 'unleashed' in Commanders' offense

Jun 23, 2026 at 11:56 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Chig Okonkwo has big plans for his future, and he believes he is in the right place to make those dreams a reality.

"I feel like this is the place where I can finally just unleash," Okonkwo told analysts Santana Moss, Logan Paulsen and Fred Smoot on the most recent episode of the "Command Center" podcast.

Okonkwo, a fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2022, was one of the more sought-after free agents this offseason, ranking No. 36 on NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 pending free agents list in March. Okonkwo was one of the Titans' most reliable weapons during his four-year contract, catching at least 50 passes in each of the last three seasons and accounting for five touchdowns.

But Okonkwo was looking for another opportunity at 26 years old, and he feels like the Commanders, whose stadium is just a few miles away from where he went to college at the University of Maryland, are the best team to get the most out of his skill set.

Much of that is a credit to quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has already developed a strong connection with the tight end in OTAs and minicamp. Daniels often likes to get tight ends involved in the passing game, which bodes well for Okonkwo. Back in 2024, Daniels targeted Zach Ertz 91 times, resulting in 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. All three of those numbers would be career-highs for Okonkwo.

Okonkwo is already impressed with what he has seen from Daniels.

"He's a dog," Okonkwo said. "He gets the ball out super accurate."

Daniels and Okonkwo will be some of the most important pieces in a new offense designed by play-caller David Blough, which Okonkwo believes will further highlight his skill set. Not much is known about the scheme, but based on Blough's history as a player, it's believed that it will implement more play-action passes and put players in motion more often, similar to Ben Johnson's system with the Chicago Bears.

Those changes sound good to Okonkwo, and he believes they will be avenues to help him be used on the field in ways he's never been in the NFL.

"So far, there's been so many more opportunities I've had to just run different things...and use my true talents and abilities," Okonkwo said. "It's awesome, man. I can't wait."

The Commanders want more playmakers in their offense, particularly with players like Ertz no longer on the roster. Okonkwo might have only shown flashes of that potential with the Titans, but it was there. He's ready for that to become a more common occurrence in 2026 and beyond.

"I feel like a player like me who's really good with the ball in his hands is going to enjoy this offense," Okonkwo said.

Check out the latest episode of "Command Center" for the full conversation with Okonkwo and more.

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